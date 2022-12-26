CHARLESTON — Stepping inside the heated, Mountain State Flower Farm high tunnel on the lot at Charleston’s Capitol Market, you might think Adam Luikart is an overnight plant-selling sensation with the wildly popular, Christmas-themed Porch Pots he can’t seem to keep in stock.
“It’s been amazing,” he said. “Those have been the, what you call, dark horse of all of this.”
It’s just that it took a lot more than overnight.
The first seed was planted, so to speak, back in 2018, when things weren’t going exactly as planned for Luikart’s dog grooming business.
“Everyone’s like, ‘Dog grooming! They play with puppies all day, and they put little bows on them.’ And it’s not that at all,” he said, shaking his head.
Over the course of training, he said, he’d been “bitten, peed on ... everything that could have been done was done.”
Luikart, too, was done. Except he needed a job.
He wanted something more than a job, actually — he wanted a future. Preferably one that wouldn’t bare its teeth at him every day. So, when a book titled “How to Grow Flowers” popped up on Amazon, he clicked on the link and invested 15 bucks.
“A few packs of seeds later and a whole lot of struggle, those flowers bloomed,” he said. “I passed out bouquets at church, and everyone really liked them.”
He got his parents and two brothers on board and did a ton of research. In the spring of 2019, he planted a bunch of flowers in his backyard in Putnam County. They all died.
“I’m like, really stressed, but we just kept planting,” he said. “We’re like, ‘We’re going to figure this out.’ So we just powered through.”
That fall, enough flowers had survived that he could sell them at Capitol Market on weekends. A handful of early customers became regulars.
Then he got what he admits was a crazy idea — perhaps not his first — to plant as many tulip bulbs as he could get his hands on. Turned out that number was 10,000. And almost all of them bloomed. Right around the time COVID-19 hit.
It could have ended his business before it really began.
But Adam Luikart is nothing if not resourceful.
“I had this little website, and I just picked a bouquet of tulips when they first started blooming, and it was like, ‘$20 and I’ll take ‘em to your house.’ And it sold in minutes. It was gone,” he said.
He posted a few more and they, too, sold. Of course, the timing might’ve helped.
“It was Easter weekend, and me and my mom hand delivered 80 bouquets,” he said.
“We drove from sunup to sundown, and everyone was just like, ‘Can I get more of these flowers? Can I get more of these flowers?’ It was crazy.”
Now, three years later, Mountain State Flower Farm has seasonal blooms almost year-round.
“It starts with daffodils and tulips, goes into vernaculus and anemones on Mother’s Day, and then snapdragons, things like that,” Luikart said. “In the summer months, there’s luzanthas, sunflowers, zinnias. And then in the fall, it moves into dahlias, chrysanthemums.”
This month, they planted 36,000 bulbs. They’ve also built greenhouses in the backyard. And — after braving the frosty temps last winter — moved one of them to Capitol Market, where they’ve held wreath-making classes and sold Christmas trees sourced from out of state.
Some trees, he noticed, hadn’t been properly pruned. Others were damaged in shipping.
Surely, thought Luikart, there was something to be done with all that greenery besides just tossing it out.
And that’s how the porch pots came to be.
All those boughs that weren’t pretty enough to be a holiday spotlight in anyone’s home, “I fill the pot with potting soil, get it really wet, and just start shoving the branches in,” he said.
“I do a base of Noble fir and Frasier fir, and then I just start working in different things like eucalyptus, magnolia berries, pine cones, curly willow, dogwood branches.”
Basically, he takes a Charlie Brown Christmas tree and turns it into something beautiful. It’s not unlike grooming an unkempt dog, minus the teeth and various bodily fluids.
As an added bonus, the porch pots, designed for small spaces, will even sit — and stay — right where they’re placed.
“Absolutely crazy. I brought five pots down here and made them up, and I thought, ‘No one’s going to buy these,’” he said. “One man walked up and he bought four out of the five, and I was like, ‘OK.’ So now it’s just, I’m constantly making them and trying to keep up.”