IRONTON — A South Point-area man was indicted last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in Ohio on charges of rape and felonious assault, according to court records.
Cameron L. Jones, 28, of Township Road 1018, South Point, was named in the indictment.
In an unrelated case, Brian Keith Pinkerman, 47, of Township Road 1186, South Point, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said Tuesday that Pinkerman is charged with selling drugs to an individual who subsequently died.
Andrew Alan McClain, 34, of the 400 block of Walnut Street, Ironton, was indicted on five counts of aggravated trafficking in meth. The indictment names him as a major drug offender and seeks confiscation of $1,982 in cash.
Bryon G. Myers, 34, of Township Road 1124, Proctorville, Ohio, was indicted on charges of felonious assault on a police officer, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business.
Shawn A. Delong, 44, of the 1500 block of South 11th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of trafficking and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Charles R. Parks, 33, of the 1500 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, was indicted on two counts of trafficking, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, two counts of possession, one count of trafficking in cocaine and receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings. The indictment seeks the confiscation of $226 in cash.
William J. Pennington, 58, of County Road 30, Kitts Hill, Ohio, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking and two counts of aggravated possession of meth.
Earles Ray Gill, 69, of Township Road 276 North, South Point, was indicted on a charge of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.
Goldie C. McCalvin, 43, of County Road 131, Kitts Hill, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking and one count of aggravated possession of meth.
Bryan K. Shackelford, 38, of Greenbo Boulevard, Flatwoods, Kentucky, was indicted on five counts of aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
Kevin E. Donley, 42, of the 800 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of meth and resisting arrest.
James M. Gothard II, 43, of County Road 80, Ironton, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of meth, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and trafficking in marijuana.
Kristina Franc, 36, who is homeless, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking and one count of aggravated possession of meth.
Jason Scott Tackett, 41, of Township Road 616, South Point, was indicted on charges of having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a firearm) and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Timothy D. McDaniel, 53, of County Road 12, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Travis Cain Sullivan, 26, of Poplar Street, Russell, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Tony L. Puckett, 48, of Kokeen Road, Gallipolis, Ohio, was indicted on a felony charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Grace Gannon, 40, of Private Drive 752, South Point, was indicted on a felony charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish innocence or guilt.