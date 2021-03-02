HUNTINGTON — Heavy rains over the weekend created widespread flooding throughout the region, and now the community is realizing the devastation it caused.
While some floodwaters have receded slightly in areas like Milton in Cabell County, the Barboursville area and parts of southern Wayne County have been hit hardest by floodwaters that are continuing to rise.
Fellowship Baptist Church, located along U.S. 60 near the Huntington Mall, was overcome by floodwaters as the Mud River overflowed onto parts of the road, closing some lanes entirely.
Around 3 feet of standing water was found in the lower level of the building at Davis Creek Elementary School located on Alternate W.Va. 10 near Barboursville. The creek that runs behind the school is a tributary of the Guyandotte River.
Early assessments from school officials indicated that all HVAC units and the boiler for the school building were submerged completely by floodwaters. Davis Creek students will learn remotely until further notice, Superintendent Ryan Saxe said, but the upper level of the building can be used once those units are back online.
No timeline has been established for repairs and the full extent of the damage won’t be known until the water recedes.
Another portion of Alternate W.Va. 10 at the intersection of 4-H Camp Road was closed due to rising water levels. U.S. 60 near Tanyard Station was shut down in both directions due to high water, which made the road impassable Tuesday.
In Huntington, utility crews were closely monitoring the Ohio River, which is forecast to crest at 53 feet at noon Wednesday, 3 feet beyond flood stage. In response, the Public Works Department closed Harris Riverfront Park as they began work to close the floodwall gate at the 10th and 12th street entrances.
In Wayne County, portions of W.Va. 152 and Walkers Branch Road have been closed due to flooding, with Dunlow being the area most affected by the rising water.
Ceredo Fire Chief Robbie Robson said Goodwill Road was to be closed Tuesday evening due to expected water levels rising, and he encouraged all drivers to not risk driving through high water.
Water has gotten into homes, with some seeing more than 2 feet of water getting into buildings. Lower regions are seeing higher levels and even reports of cars being covered by the water.
Town of Wayne Mayor Danny Grace said the Wayne Community Center is open to anyone who has been displaced by the flooding.
In Boyd County, Kentucky 3294 (Center Street in Catlettsburg) was closed at 20th Street, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. High water or flood issues also were affecting Kentucky 854 in the Rush and Garner areas. Kentucky 168 between Ashland and Catlettsburg was closed between Hurricane Creek and Shadowlawn Drive for embankment and utility repairs at milepost 2.8. Kentucky 503 at Naples was closed from the Boyd County line to Kentucky 207 in Greenup County, according to the release.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear pledged to seek federal assistance after massive flooding inundated several areas, according to a report by The Associated Press.
Beshear said “parts of cities are underwater in eastern Kentucky” and Kentucky National Guard members are assisting local and county officials, the AP reported. Aerial photos showed cars and other vehicles nearly under water, and dark waters swirling in streets of some cities.
Although floodwaters were receding in many parts of Kentucky on Tuesday, problems remained. The AP reported that state officials said the Kentucky River in Breathitt County was putting pressure on an earthen dam there, forcing the county to call for about 1,000 residents in Jackson to evacuate. Beshear said the evacuations were a precaution.
Nearly 50 counties and cities in Kentucky have issued disaster declarations, according to state Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett, the AP reported. Dossett said the state has reached out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and asked them to send an investigator to Kentucky to view the damage.