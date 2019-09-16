MILTON - Next to Christmas, Halloween appears to be one of the most fun times to decorate your home.
Given the stretch of time from Labor Day in early September to the unofficial holiday in late October, there's plenty of time to do it.
Many in the Tri-State have already started making their yards and homes the land of skulls, skeletons, witches, ghosts, goblins and pumpkins, like the home pictured here along Florida Street in Milton.
So, if putting spider webs on all your shrubs is your thing, we're interested in seeing your photos of your Halloween decorations.
Be sure to identify every person in the photos, tell us a little about your photo and let us know who to credit. Email photos to hdnews@hdmediallc.com with the subject line "Halloween photos," then look for your pictures in future editions of The Herald-Dispatch and online at www.herald-dispatch.com.
- The Herald-Dispatch