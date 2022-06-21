HUNTINGTON — Marshall University is continuing to fill several high-level positions left open as a result of retirements, turnover and moves across campus.
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith updated the Board of Governors on Thursday about several positions that had been open, some of which were served by interim leaders, before and after he took over the office in January.
“That is a lot of change happening in the administration, and that doesn’t even speak to the changes happening in academic affairs and other parts of campus,” he said.
Since January, four cabinet level positions have been filled, including the hiring Athletic Director Christian Spears, Provost Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, Vice President for Intercultural and Student Affairs Marcie Simms, and General Counsel Toney Stroud.
Smith said he is looking to fill two positions — dean of the School of Medicine and vice president of workforce and economic development — are “on deck” to be filled as well.
The School of Medicine position came available when Dean Joseph Shapiro stepped down after serving in the position for a decade to assume a tenured faculty position, which will allow him to focus on research, teaching and clinical practice, the university said.
The vice president of workforce and economic development is a newly created position to help Marshall develop programs for in-demand jobs to advance economic development throughout the state.
An active search is underway for three additional cabinet level positions — chief marketing officer, information and technology officer and chief financial officer. The university hopes to name the new employees for these positions in September.
Marshall has worked with Academic Search — a firm offering executive search services to higher education institutions nationwide — to fill many of the positions, including the role of president last year.
“So putting a bow around it, there’s a lot of activity around bringing world class talent into the institution,” he said. “We also have people who are moving into new roles.”
Those include Bruce Felder, who moved from director of human resources to the university’s first chief talent and diversity, equity and inclusion officer and Virginia R. “Ginny” Painter, who went from senior vice president for communications and marketing to the chief of staff. Brandi Jacobs-Jones has previously held the position, dually with the title of senior vice president for operations.
Smith said Felder will lead efforts to make sure the university is investing in its people, giving them resources they need to be successful.
Painter’s job change comes as the university decided to initiate a reimagination of its marking, opting to push its digital advertising, Smith said.
“We’re going to find a distinctive story for Marshall that lets people know who we are and why we’re special,” he said. “And we’re going to punch above our weight class.”