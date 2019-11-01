HUNTINGTON — School enrollment continues to decline across the state, as county officials are learning.
Logan County Schools Superintendent Patricia Lucas recently told members of the Board of Education that the district’s enrollment was down roughly 164 students from last year’s number — a 2.9% decline.
According to statistics provided by the West Virginia Department of Education, Logan County’s enrollment during the 2018-19 school year was 5,563, meaning this year’s enrollment sits somewhere around 5,399. The drop is less than the 235-student decrease Logan County Schools faced from the 2017-18 term to the 2018-19 term, but the news is still typical of the steady trend of declining enrollment since the 2013-14 school year.
The last time enrollment increased in Logan County was during the 2012-13 school year, when enrollment was 6,426, compared with 6,393 in 2011-12.
West Virginia’s southern coalfield counties lost, on average, between 2% and 3% of their student enrollment last school year, according to WVDE data. The state as a whole lost 1.8% of its total public school enrollment, falling from 270,613 students during the 2017-18 school year to 265,755 in 2018-19.
In the Tri-State area, Wayne County saw the most dramatic drop, losing 3.8% of its enrollment last year, while falling from 6,999 students in 2017-18 to 6,730 in 2018-19.
Cabell County, too, saw a noticeable decline, falling 2.4% as enrollment shrank from 12,730 students in 2017-18 to 12,434 in 2018-19.
The least impactful decline locally was in Putnam County, which lost only 1% of its enrollment last year and lost less than 100 students — declining from 9,628 to 9,536 enrolled.
Enrollment similarly fell in Lincoln (2%), Mason (2.2%), Mingo (3.2%) and Wyoming (2.2%) counties.
During his remarks, Logan County board member Jeremy Farley warned that the numbers will likely mean the Logan County board will have to cut positions again in the spring.
“Losing roughly 164 students doesn’t sound like a lot, but that will continue to mean, over the long term, that in the spring, we will probably have to cut both teacher positions and service personnel positions,” Farley said. “We continue to decline enrollment-wise, which is not a good thing for us. We rely on our two main sources of local income, which are student enrollment and property valuations. Of course, we do get federal dollars as well, but those two factors have been huge over the last several years for Logan County Schools.”
Facing declining enrollment, many counties restructure their school personnel through reduction-in-force listings.
Reduction-in-force policy is common in many workforces, particularly in education, in which employees are removed from their positions, often due to lack of funding or reorganization.
Cabell County Schools, for example, “RIFed” 128 employees in April, though nearly all were hired back to positions within the county by the start of the next school year in August.