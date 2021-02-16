UPDATE: As of Wednesday, Jan. 17, Toms Creek has canceled its participation in Maple Day on Feb. 20 due to the weather.
WAYNE — It might be cold, but the sap is running, which means it’s just about time for Maple Day in Wayne County.
While it may look a little different this year, Greg Christian, co-owner of Toms Creek Family Farm at 1340 Toms Creek Road in Wayne, said he is ready to showcase the maple syrup and teach how syrup is made.
“Maple Day usually consists of on-the-farm tours, explaining the process and taste tests of course,” he said. “There’s a lot of education really because people just think it’s all easy to process, nothing to it and that you just drill a hole in a tree and collect sap. There’s a lot more to the process though.”
National Maple Days are taking place Feb. 20 and March 20, and Toms Creek will be participating on the Feb. 20 date only, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Christian said they normally participate in both but decided to limit to one day only because of continuing COVID-19 safety concerns.
There will be small free samples of the different kinds of syrup available to attendees, as well as syrups bottles for sale.
Christian said there will also be guided tours to walk community members through the process of syrup making. While usually there are large groups, they will be limited to ensure coronavirus safety guidelines are being followed.
Masks will be required, and social distancing is encouraged.
Toms Creek began making maple syrup just five years ago, growing from tapping just a few trees for sap to tapping more than 400.
While COVID-19 affected many local businesses and the farm’s maple sales slightly, Christian said they have adapted well.
“We sold out of everything this year, including the bourbon barrel and our creams and everything,” he said. “So, we’ve done well but we definitely had to push in different markets.”
Christian said while Toms Creek continues to advertise its products online, they have continued to make sales in person as well. In addition to small selling events, Toms Creek partnered with Twelvepole Trading Post in Wayne to sell their products, too.
In addition to slightly changing where they sell their products, Christian said throughout the coronavirus pandemic, it seems as if more people are supporting and appreciating local businesses.
“I think a lot of the perspective of local shopping has changed because we’ve seen a huge uptick in farming and people requesting farm goods,” he said. “People now want local goods, and it may have taken them a pandemic to figure it out, but people are realizing not everything is just at the big grocery store and there are other places to get what they need.”
Toms Creek consistently sells 8 oz. to 64 oz. bottles of pure maple syrup, 8 oz. bottles of flavored maple syrup, 8 oz. bottles of bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup and maple cream.
Flanigan Family Maple Farm typically participates in Maple Day festivities but decided to skip this year due to COVID-19 safety concerns.