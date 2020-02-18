WAYNE — The doors of the Toms Creek Family Farm “sugar shack” will open to the public Saturday, Feb. 22, in celebration of this year’s Mountain State Maple Days, an event established by the West Virginia Maple Syrup Producers Association to educate folks statewide about the flourishing industry.
The farm is located on Toms Creek Road about a mile from downtown Wayne, and although the land has been in the family for over 100 years, production focus has more recently transitioned to sugaring.
During Maple Days, Toms Creek Family Farm will provide guests with a full “tree to bottle” demonstration, according to owner Greg Christian.
“This is a way to educate people on local production, and it also gives us a way to sell our product,” Christian said. “We love to have that face-to-face meeting.”
The farm boasts 131 taps and 125 trees that produce sap to make various flavors and forms of maple syrup, and the products, including maple cotton candy and maple cream, will be available for purchase and sampling at the event.
Last year, nearly 100 guests made the trip to experience the syrup process, and the farm sold out of its available products by the end of the day.
The open house will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on March 21, the Toms Creek Family Farm will have a second Maple Day celebration at the Wayne United Methodist Church from 8 a.m. to noon, giving guests another chance to enjoy its syrup.
Local activities coincide with statewide efforts, including the West Virginia Maple Syrup Festival in Pickens on March 20-22, to encourage West Virginians to shop local and support small businesses.