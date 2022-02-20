WAYNE — Maple-flavored cotton candy, tree-tapping demonstrations and tours of the facility were just a few of the activities in store for guests at Toms Creek Family Farm on Saturday.
The Wayne County farm was among dozens of participants in Mountain State Maple Days — a day set aside to celebrate the growing maple industry in West Virginia.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, West Virginia had 77,000 taps that produced 13,000 gallons of syrup worth $339,000 in 2021. The Mountain State has approximately 164 million sugar maples within its forested areas, which indicates an opportunity for continued growth.
The fifth annual event Saturday featured taste testings and demonstrations at farms across West Virginia, and the day included a ceremonial tree tapping at Ronk Family Maple Farm in Lincoln County.
This year’s second Maple Day will take place March 19. Participating farms and businesses can be found online at https://wvmspa.org.
