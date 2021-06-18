HUNTINGTON — A corporation gave back to a local organization as an investment in the community Friday.
Marathon Petroleum presented the A.D. Lewis Community Center with a $10,000 check for the center’s Check M.A.T.E.S. program. The program began in 2019 and focuses on K-12 students’ enrichment in math, arts, technology, engineering and science.
MaRia Hill, the executive director of the A.D. Lewis Community Center, said Marathon has been a supportive partner since 2013. She said Marathon was phenomenal, but “that word does not even describe the help that Marathon has given us.”
“They helped put the pool together so we can open it. They’ve done little projects all through the center, from new basketball rims, to cabinets in the kitchen, to painting supplies — you name it,” Hill said. “If I’ve called Marathon, they’ve given it to us.”
Marathon Refining General Manager Jay Richert said the company was thrilled to partner with the community center on funding Check M.A.T.E.S. He said something Marathon relies on is recruiting and maintaining employees who have skills, knowledge and abilities that the center’s program supports.
“Those are key skills to do many of the jobs at our operation. Everything from an engineer, to a pipefitter, to an accountant, to a chemist, IT specialist, welders,” Richert said. “These are job opportunities we want to see made available to everybody in the community, not just a small subset of our community members.”
In addition to the check, Marathon donated water for the Juneteenth Festival on Saturday at the center and toys and items from the center’s Amazon wish list. The kids who go to the center made the list, so each item is something they asked for.
Mayor Steve Williams, who was at the check presentation, said Marathon is a key partner for the city of Huntington and the Tri-State. He added that the A.D. Lewis Community Center is a cornerstone of the Fairfield community and essential to Huntington. He said the children who are in the Check M.A.T.E.S. program are going to benefit from Marathon’s donation and the foundation they receive from the community center.
“Children need a place to be able to come, be able to have fun but also be able to learn,” Williams said.