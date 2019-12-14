20191214-autismfunds-01.jpg.jpg
Buy Now

Marathon Marine Transportation employees present a check to support the work of the Autism Services Center on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Huntington. In this photo from left are Griffin Mason of Marathon Marine Transportation, David Finley of Autism Services Center, Todd Sandifer of Marathon Marine Transportation, Autism Services Center CEO Jimmie Beirne and David Earl of Marathon Marine Transportation.

 Lori Wolfe/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marathon Marine Transportation employees on Friday presented a check for $5,000 to support the work of the Autism Services Center in Huntington.

The funds are part of the recognition Marine Transportation, in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, earned for being a finalist for Marathon’s President’s Award for Sustained Excellence.

The President’s Award is Marathon’s most distinguished award, and it recognizes excellence in health, environment, safety, security, product quality, diversity and business integrity, according to a news release from Marathon.

The Autism Services Center, located on 6th Avenue West, was selected by the Marine Transportation employees for its impact on the Huntington community.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.