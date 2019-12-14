HUNTINGTON — Marathon Marine Transportation employees on Friday presented a check for $5,000 to support the work of the Autism Services Center in Huntington.
The funds are part of the recognition Marine Transportation, in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, earned for being a finalist for Marathon’s President’s Award for Sustained Excellence.
The President’s Award is Marathon’s most distinguished award, and it recognizes excellence in health, environment, safety, security, product quality, diversity and business integrity, according to a news release from Marathon.
The Autism Services Center, located on 6th Avenue West, was selected by the Marine Transportation employees for its impact on the Huntington community.