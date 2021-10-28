ONA — For the 10th consecutive year, the Cabell Midland Marching Knights are grand champions of West Virginia.
Under the direction of Tim James, who has assisted or led the group for the past dozen years, the Marching Knights have fallen short of the top spot only twice but have not wavered in the state competition, which took place last weekend, for the past decade.
Forty-three bands from across the state participated in the West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship at the University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field on Oct. 23.
CMHS won the Overall “Honor Band” Award and Old Gold Division Grand Champion, and Paden City High School won the Blue Division Grand Champion award for a 10th consecutive year.
Bands were judged on general effect, marching and maneuvering, music, music effect, percussion, drum major, color guard, majorettes and feature twirler.
This year’s event also included a drumline competition, with CMHS winning first prize.
That kind of sustained success doesn’t just happen, especially where there is as much turnover in the makeup of the band members as there is at the high school level, James said. One group is never the exact same as the following or preceding year.
“It shows the dedication of the parents, students, administrators and the instructors that, every year, have to be at a certain level,” James said.
James has been a sure and steady hand for the scarlet and silver, and followed in the footsteps of Rhonda Smalley, who guided the Marching Knights to a handful of state championships in her time with the ensemble before eventually being elected to the Cabell County Board of Education, where she currently holds a seat.
But this season brought on a new set of challenges, as James was forced to take several weeks of rest ahead of the state-level competition after he underwent open-heart surgery.
In James’ absence, Joe Hardin picked up where James left off and continued to lead the group in rehearsals and during other competition. Hardin retired four years ago with more than three decades of experience leading marching bands.
“The day they took him to the hospital, I was substituting in another subject here at the school. I’m a music certified teacher, so they came and got me. We literally had a ball game that night, so I hit the ground running,” Hardin said.
The show was almost complete by the time James stepped away for medical reasons, all except for the closer — or final number — of the show. That and other elements were worked out by collaboration between James and Hardin.
“It was hard to put forth someone else’s vision, if that makes sense. That’s part of the reason we kept in constant contact with one another through videos and audio recordings and things where he was able to still help and guide,” Hardin said.
On the field, the Marching Knights are led by a group of drum majors, who help keep the band in time and coordinate the show during performances and competitions. The color guard also participates in those performances.
Senior drum major Isabella Backus said the transition from James to Hardin was not overly complicated, since Hardin was familiar with the Marching Knights already, and it came down to turning hours, weeks and months of practice into results, which they did.
“I was very confident in my band’s abilities. We started practicing in July for 12 hours a day and have kept pushing. This is what we do,” Backus said. “We’ve done this for the entire school year, and all of the practice led to that moment.”