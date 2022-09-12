Members of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra perform during the Battle of the Bands tailgate party featuring the Marshall University Marching Thunder on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
Members of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra perform during the Battle of the Bands tailgate party featuring the Marshall University Marching Thunder on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Just a couple of hours after Marshall University’s football team beat Notre Dame on Saturday, the school’s marching band faced another kind of battle.
The Marshall University Marching Thunder performed with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra in the Battle of the Bands tailgate party. It was the final event in the annual Picnic with the Pops series.
The symphony’s next concert is “Symphonic Thriller!” featuring violinist Christina Bouey at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Foundry Theater in Huntington’s City Hall. Visit www.huntingtonsymphony.org.
