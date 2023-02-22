HUNTINGTON — Mardi Gras is about music, food and fun. It’s one big holiday in New Orleans, but on Tuesday evening the Gumbo Shop at Heritage Station brought “Fat Tuesday” to downtown Huntington.
Mardi Gras is French and translates as “Fat Tuesday.” It represents the last day to feast before the fasting of Lent, which starts the next day, Ash Wednesday.
The “Fat Tuesday Feast” took place at the Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau and featured a special tasting menu filled with cajun favorites like gumbo, jambalaya, red beans and rice, BBQ shrimp, cheesy garlic grits, étouffée and king cake.
The celebration also included a jazz ensemble playing music, and Frios Gourmet Pops featured a new king cake flavor.
Other businesses at Heritage Station also got involved. Visitors could grab a hurricane, daiquiri or another New Orleans cocktail at TAPS at Heritage. The Birds of a Feather boutique, Red Caboose, Historic Hippie and Haute Wick Social were all open late so visitors could shop and dine. The Historic Hippie had tarot card readings, and the Haute Wick offered king cake-scented candles for sale. Visitors could also make masquerade masks.
The Gumbo Shop has been open for almost two years. It celebrated Mardi Gras last year, but this is the first time hosting the event with the visitors center.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
