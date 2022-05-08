HUNTINGTON — The new elected officers of Huntington Detachment 340 were installed into office during the detachment’s annual awards dinner at American Legion Post 16 in Huntington.
Officers are Commandant Richard L. Shank II, Sr. Vice Commandant Thirston A. Legge, Jr. Vice Commandant Zebulun S. Lane and Judge Advocate Maria Cain.
The Marine Corps League offers all Marines and qualified FMF Corpsmen and FMF Navy Chaplains of every era, rank and unit an opportunity to participate in an organization of Marines. The detachment meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of every month at American Legion Post 16, 1421 6th Ave., Huntington.
Also at the awards dinner, Marine Maria Cain was presented with the 2022 Marine of the Year award. Cain was recognized for displaying outstanding spirit and enhancement of the mission and principles of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Marine Corps League from April 2021 to April 2022.
She served as the Huntington Detachment 340 adjutant/paymaster from 2019 to 2020 and currently holds the elected title of detachment judge advocate. She serves on Detachment 340’s Honor Guard, rendering funeral honors to fallen Marines and veterans in the Tri-State.
Cain has organized several fundraisers for veterans and their families that supported the Fisher House at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, the Homeless Veterans Resource Center, the Department of West Virginia Marine Corps League Hershel “Woody” Williams Scholarship Fund and Gold Star Families.
Huntington Detachment 340 Marine Corps League also presented associate member Jane Legge with the 2022 Associate Member of the Year award during the detachment’s annual awards dinner.
Legge was recognized for her contributions for military and civic activities involving memorial and remembrance services for veterans and their families. Legge joined the Detachment Honor Guard as bugler in 2018 and has rendered taps at every funeral and event the detachment has conducted since. She has stood in the rain, snow, cold and heat and has always carried out her duties.
Legge became a life member of 340 in 2021. She also serves as detachment historian and Honor Guard seamstress.
