Over the past 18 months since HIMG officially became a part of Mountain Health Network (MHN), after the transaction between St. Mary’s Medical Center and HIMG was completed, there have been multiple examples of outstanding teamwork that have greatly benefited patients of HIMG.
As a continuation of our long-standing partnership with St. Mary’s Regional Cancer Center, we welcomed an extension of St. Mary’s Breast Center to our HIMG campus. We are now able to offer our patients 3D mammography, which is clinically proven to significantly increase the detection of breast cancers compared to conventional 2D mammography. Ben Moosavi, M.D., board certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon at HIMG, serves as the medical director of St. Mary’s Breast Center, and HIMG Oncology continues to play a key role in the diagnosis and treatment of all SMMC cancer patients.
We were also pleased to enhance our partnership with St. Mary’s Surgical Weight Loss Solutions by moving the department to the HIMG campus. Matthew Hofeldt, M.D., HIMG Surgery, has been performing laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomies at SMMC for a number of years. Dr. Hofeldt is very passionate about helping patients gain a healthy lifestyle through surgical intervention, and this move has allowed him to expand that effort. The great team at St. Mary’s Surgical Weight Loss Solutions, which now includes HIMG Behavioral Health, has had enormous success with helping patients with clinically severe obesity lose weight and keep it off, and we look forward to even more opportunities to help patients.
As part of Mountain Health Network, we have worked with SMMC and Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) to find more ways to prevent chronic illness and disease. One way is by offering low-cost wellness lab screenings. These screenings are often the first step in diagnosing a health issue, and we are pleased to be able to be a part of this important community service. For more information about the current March and April profiles, visit the Mountain Health Network website at www.mountainhealthnetwork.org.
COVID-19 has had an enormous impact on us, but I am extremely pleased with HIMG’s response to the pandemic and the role we played in assisting both MHN and our community. HIMG was able to greatly assist the treatment of COVID-positive patients by becoming a site to provide monoclonal antibody infusions. The HIMG team, working together with our colleagues throughout MHN, was able to open the infusion center quickly to provide this important resource to our community.
We were also pleased to be able to partner with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to become a COVID-19 vaccination site. From May through September 2021, 1,602 vaccines were administered at the HIMG campus. The vaccine is the best tool we have against COVID-19, and we are extremely proud to have been able to provide so many doses to the Tri-State. We added boosters to this effort last fall and continue to provide this important service. For more information on our COVID-19 vaccination clinics, visit www.himgwv.com.
The mission of MHN is to improve the well-being of all we serve through understanding, respecting and meeting their health needs. All of our team at HIMG are extremely dedicated to that mission, and as we look ahead to 2022, we continue to look for new opportunities and partnerships that will benefit our patients and the community.