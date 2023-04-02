FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — The first Civil War Trails historic marker to honor the service of Jewish soldiers will be unveiled on Monday in Fayetteville, where, 161 years ago, 22 members of the 23rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry celebrated Passover with an improvised Seder feast.
An unveiling ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Love Hope Center for the Arts at 100 Rotan St., near the site where the 1862 Passover feast took place. Speakers will include Dr. Joseph Golden, secretary of Beckley’s Temple Beth El, who will read from the diaries of soldiers who took part in the 1862 event, and Ennis Smith, director of destination development for the state Department of Tourism.
The 23rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry was formed in June 1861 at Fort Chase in Columbus. Among those enlisting in the new regiment were more than 300 men from the Cleveland area, including 19-year-old Private Joseph A. Joel — one of more than 7,000 Jewish soldiers to fight for the Union Army during the war.
A year after the war ended, Joel wrote a reminiscence of the wartime Passover feast that appeared in the Jewish Messenger newspaper. His recollections account for much of what is known about the 1862 event.
After traveling by train to the Wheeling area in late July of 1862, the 23rd Ohio began “an arduous march through “some of the wildest and most mountainous region” of what would become West Virginia, Joel wrote.
In early September, after passing through Clarksburg, Weston and Summersville, the regiment encountered and engaged a Confederate force led by Gen. John Floyd, a former Virginia governor, as it camped at a Gauley River crossing point at Carnifex Ferry. The Union force took heavier casualties than Floyd’s Confederates, but succeeded in pushing Floyd’s troops out of Nicholas County.
Joel’s regiment then spent several weeks camped at the base of Sewell Mountain before being ordered to establish a winter encampment in Fayetteville, then known as Fayette Court House. Work assignments at the new camp “were not of an arduous character,” Joel wrote, giving the Union soldiers a peaceful interlude in which to think about things other than the war.
For Joel and 20 or so “co-religionists belonging to the regiment,” those thoughts included memories of home and of Passover feasts celebrated with family and friends.
The Jewish soldiers asked Lt. Col. Rutherford Hayes, a future U.S. president and then the de facto commander of the regiment, to be temporarily relieved from duty to in order to “keep the holy days, which he readily acceded to,” Joel wrote.
The soldiers then began gathering the ingredients needed for a proper Passover feast. Learning that the regimental sutler, or supply agent, also Jewish, was about to depart for Cincinnati, they arranged for him to return with a quantity of matzah, the unleavened flat bread that is a staple in Passover observances. Passover celebrates the biblical story of the Israelites’ escape from Egypt.
When a wagon train of supplies arrived at their camp on the morning before Passover, the soldiers were relieved to find that it included seven barrels of matzah.
“On opening them, we were surprised and pleased to find that our thoughtful sutler had enclosed two Hagodahs [the text to be followed during Seder] and prayer books,” Joel wrote.
With some of the requisites for the observance in hand, one group of soldiers scoured the environs of Fayetteville in a bid to find the rest, while another group built a small log hut to house their Passover service.
“About the middle of the afternoon the foragers arrived, having been quite successful,” Joel wrote. “We obtained two kegs of cider, a lamb, several chickens and some eggs. Horseradish or parsley we could not obtain, but in lieu, we found a weed whose bitterness, I apprehend, exceeded anything our forefathers ‘enjoyed.’”
Not knowing what portion of the lamb to place on the Seder table, “Yankee ingenuity prevailed, and it was decided to cook the whole lamb and put it on the table,” Joel wrote. “Then we could dine off it and be sure we had the right part.”
Since the soldiers couldn’t find the ingredients needed to prepare Haroset, a condiment made of fruit and nuts to represent the mortar Jews enslaved by the Egyptians used to build the pyramids, they had to improvise.
“We got a brick, which, though rather hard to digest, reminded us by looking at it of the purpose for which it was intended,” Joel wrote.
Preparations were complete by the time darkness descended on the log hut. In the absence of a cantor, Joel was selected to read the service.
“I commenced by asking the blessing of the Almighty on the food before us, and to preserve our lives from danger,” Joel wrote. “The ceremonies were passing off very nicely until we arrived at the part where the bitter herb was to be taken. We all had a large portion of the herb ready to eat at the moment I said the blessing. Each ate his portion, when, horrors! What a scene ensued in our little congregation.”
The improvised Maror— the bitter herb served in the Passover feast — is believed to have been ramps.
“The herb was very bitter and very fiery like Cayenne pepper, and excited our thirst to such a degree that we forgot the law authorizing us to drink only four cups, and the consequence was we drank up all the cider,” according to Joel’s account.
“This slight incident did not take away from our appetite, and, after doing justice to our lamb, chickens and eggs, we resumed the second portion of the service without anything occurring worthy of note,” Joel wrote.
“There, in the wild woods of West Virginia, away from home and friends, we consecrated and offered up to the ever-loving God of Israel our prayers and sacrifice,” Joel wrote. “I doubt whether the spirits of our forefathers, had they been looking down on us, standing there with our arms by our side, ready for attack, faithful to our God and our cause, would have imagined themselves amongst mortals, enacting this commemoration of the scene that transpired in Egypt.”
In the months and years that followed that Civil War Seder, “a number of my comrades have fallen in battle in defending the flag they volunteered to protect with their lives,” Joel wrote. “I have myself received a number of wounds all but mortal, but there is no occasion in my life that gives me more pleasure and satisfaction that when I remember the celebration of Passover of 1862.”
“In the midst of our nation’s darkest hour, these soldiers came together, enabled by the larger community and in doing so they offered peace and hope to a nation at war,” said Drew Gruber, who oversees the Civil War Trails program.
“Commemorating this Passover Seder celebrated by 22 Jewish Union soldiers has importance to the Jewish community in Fayette and Raleigh counties,” said Golden. “Although we are a minority, and they were a minority in the Union Army, they were and we are part and parcel of the diverse fabric that makes up this nation of ours.”
Joel and his regimental commander, Rutherford Hayes, remained friends and correspondents in the years following the Civil War’s end.
Both were wounded in September 1862, as the 23rd Ohio Infantry engaged a Confederate force blocking passage through Fox’s Gap during the Battle of South Mountain in Maryland.
Hayes received a bone-shattering bullet wound in his arm, but returned to service after recuperating. He spent most of 1863 in Charleston, where his regiment was based at Fort Scammon, atop Fort Hill.
Joel’s wounds were more serious.
While Hayes was recuperating from his wound, he wrote his wife that Joel had suffered “eight bullet holes in his person and limbs,” but “says he thinks he can stand service in a couple of months. He doesn’t want to be discharged.”
But Joel was medically discharged in December 1863.
As he recuperated and adjusted to life as a civilian, Joel put his artistic talent to work and painted what may be the best-known and most frequently printed battle scenes illustrating the Battle of South Mountain. Among the soldiers depicted in painting are both Hayes and Joel, shown receiving medical aid on the battlefield.
After the war ended, Joel moved to New York, where he edited and published the Grand Army Gazette, a Union Army veterans publication. Hayes was elected governor of Ohio in 1868. In 1871, he wrote Joel to confide in him that he intended to never again run for public office — five years before being elected president.
Hayes later invited Joel, his wife, and their son, Rutherford Hayes “Ruddy” Joel, to the White House for his 25th wedding anniversary celebration.
Parking for Monday’s unveiling event is available ate Polecat Tacos at 190 South Court St., in Fayetteville.