HUNTINGTON — Summer blockbuster movie season has started early at Marquee Cinemas at Pullman Square in Huntington.
Classics now showing at Marquee include “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Goonies” and “Grease.”
“‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘Dirty Dancing’ start Friday,” said Charlotte Alesi, the theater’s general manager. “We also have ‘Bad Boys For Life,’ ‘Sonic’ and just some movies people are going to be excited about.”
Alesi said Marquee will also be showing all of the “Harry Potter” and “Indiana Jones” movies in the weeks to come, as well as classics like “Footloose” and “Space Jam.”
West Virginia theaters were permitted to resume operations June 5, per Gov. Jim Justice’s orders, but staff at Marquee took an extra week to prepare.
“We didn’t reopen until June 12,” Alesi said. “We wanted to make sure everything was sanitized and safe for our customers.”
Alesi said the theater had been closed for nearly three months.
“We are super excited to be back open,” she said.
Alesi said there are still some COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations the theater and its customers must follow.
“Right now we are at 50% capacity, and we ask that the customers practice social distancing,” she said. “We have hand sanitizer for the customers. The staff wears masks and gloves and is constantly sanitizing the bathrooms, handles and absolutely everything here.”
For movie times, visit marqueecinemas.com and select the Pullman Square location. Movie-goers can also call the movie hotline at 304-525-SHOW (7469).