HUNTINGTON — Marquee Cinemas is temporarily closing its movie theaters again, including the one at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.
“It was costing us more to stay open,” said James Cox, chief operating officer of the Beckley-based movie theater company.
The decision comes after a recent shift of new movie releases by Hollywood due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Hollywood pushed back new releases to July and pushed it back again until August, so we felt this was the best decision,” Cox said. “Our revenues since reopening on June 12 were down over 90%, and we went from 400 employees to just over 25 right now.”
Marquee Cinemas had been relying on classic movies in its popular “Flashback” series, but it had limited success, according to Cox.
“We have been doing the ‘Flashback’ series for the past three years, and attendance was way down this year due to the pandemic,” Cox said.
Marquee Cinemas announced on its Facebook page Thursday night that it was temporarily closing all locations.
“Due to the recent shift in new releases, we have decided to temporarily close all locations,” the post said. “We will continue to evaluate the situation as it evolves and make adjustments accordingly. Please check back for updates or visit our website at www.marqueecinemas.com. We look forward to entertaining you again very soon.”
Cox said the company, along with the National Association of Theater Owners, is asking people to urge Congress to support legislation that would help save local theaters and other small businesses by passing the bipartisan RESTART Act and to press Treasury and the Federal Reserve to implement more relief measures for cinemas of all sizes.
“West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito is one of the co-sponsors in the Senate, and we appreciate her efforts on this important piece of legislation for theaters, restaurants and other small businesses,” Cox said.
Cox says the RESTART Act would offer six-month loans for fixed costs, like rent and utilities.
“It offers assistance not provided by the Payroll Protection Program,” he said.
For more information about the RESTART Act, visit saveyourcinema.com.