CHARLESTON — Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 czar and vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University, said Wednesday he wants more explanation on an abrupt change in COVID-19 testing guidelines issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We need to wait to get more guidance from the CDC on this,” Marsh said of the change Monday to recommend that people exposed to an infected person no longer be tested for COVID-19 unless they’re experiencing symptoms of the virus.
Marsh said that contradicts the philosophy of many public health officials who believe, he said, “The more testing we do, like in West Virginia, the better.”
Marsh speculated that a possible reason for the policy change stems from delays nationally in getting test results.
He said an asymptomatic person infected through contact may not test positive for five to seven days after the initial contact.
Unless the COVID-19 test results come back in 48 to 72 hours, the individual might be just as well to complete a 14-day self-quarantine without undergoing testing, he said.
“My perception on this new approach is related to the challenge we have in how rapidly we can get testing back,” Marsh said.
Marsh said the guidance change is significant, since it is estimated that 40% to 50% of the spread of COVID-19 is by people who do not have symptoms.
The change in CDC guidelines set off a flurry of debate among public health officials.
Former CDC director Tom Frieden went on Twitter on Wednesday to complain that the change in testing guidance was “inexplicable,” “probably indefensible,” and suggested the change may have been forced on the CDC by the Trump administration.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly downplayed the need for testing, repeatedly claiming that the reason the U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world is because of comparatively high levels of testing.
Also during Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, it was reported that there are outbreaks of COVID-19 at 39 nursing homes around the state, up from 31 on Monday. Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday lifted an executive order banning nursing home visitations, barring such visits only in counties that are orange or red on the state’s color-coded risk factor map.
Justice evaded a question on whether the risk factor map should apply to opening classrooms at colleges and universities around the state, saying the issue is “above my pay grade.”
Currently, in addition to nursing home visitations, the risk map will be used to determine whether county school systems will have in-classroom learning as well as extracurricular activities, including sports.
Statewide, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, for a total of 9,540. There were also three new deaths reported, raising the state’s total to 190.
Cases per county are: Barbour (33), Berkeley (777), Boone (131), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (501), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (195), Gilmer (18), Grant (138), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (66), Harrison (259), Jackson (194), Jefferson (332), Kanawha (1,281), Lewis (32), Lincoln (111), Logan (454), Marion (212), Marshall (134), Mason (91), McDowell (72), Mercer (284), Mineral (131), Mingo (222), Monongalia (1,072), Monroe (91), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (289), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (136), Putnam (254), Raleigh (331), Randolph (220), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (103), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (41), Wayne (232), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (297) and Wyoming (55).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 201 active cases of the virus Wednesday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with patients’ ages ranging from 7 to 58. Of the county’s 429 total cases, 318 are out of isolation.
Statewide, there were 117,584 cases as of 2 p.m., with 4,044 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — a 71-year-old woman isolating at home and a 53-year-old woman who was hospitalized. The county has reported a total of 224 positive cases, with 197 recovered.
Statewide, 696 new cases were reported Wednesday, for a total of 45,230. Seven new deaths, including a 79-year-old woman from Greenup County, were also reported, for a total of 902.
There were more than 37,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the U.S. on Wednesday, for a total of 5,752,653, according to the CDC. There have been 177,759 deaths related to the virus.