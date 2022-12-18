Dr. Chad Lavender, an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, discusses a new study that details a procedure to more quickly repair ACL injuries at Marshall Health in Teays Valley.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will soon be conducting a randomized trial studying a minimally invasive surgery for meniscus tears.
The school is accepting applicants for the trial expected to launch in Fall 2023 and will compare nanoscopic and standard arthroscopies for treatment of meniscus tears. The university is recruiting 100 patients for the study.
Marshall is one of the first programs in the country to research and is one of two sites picked for the trial. Arthrex, a nanoscope distributor, provided partial funding for the study.
Nanoarthroscopy is a type of surgery performed through a needle scope, known as a nanoscope, instead of traditional portals and incisions.
The trial was created to study if the more minimally invasive nanoscope improves patient outcomes for partial meniscectomies including the time it takes to return to extracurricular and work after surgery.
Chad D. Lavender, M.D., orthopedic surgeon at Marshall Health and assistant professor in the department of orthopedic surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, said the trial is the next step in research already being conducted. Lavender has completed more than 100 procedures using the nanoscope method.
Study participants must be under the age of 60 with a meniscus tear. The participants will be randomly equally divided between two groups, one using nanoscopic technology for the surgery and the other using standard arthroscopy. Surgeries will take place at Cabell Huntington Hospital, as needed.
Following the surgery, participants will attend regularly scheduled study visits with Marshall Health physicians for ongoing assessment.
To schedule a consultation or for more information about the clinical trial, contact Marshall Orthopaedics at 304-691-6710.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.