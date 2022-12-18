The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dr. Chad Lavender, an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, discusses a new study that details a procedure to more quickly repair ACL injuries at Marshall Health in Teays Valley.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will soon be conducting a randomized trial studying a minimally invasive surgery for meniscus tears.

The school is accepting applicants for the trial expected to launch in Fall 2023 and will compare nanoscopic and standard arthroscopies for treatment of meniscus tears. The university is recruiting 100 patients for the study.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

