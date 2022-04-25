HUNTINGTON — Accounting students at Marshall University’s business school got some real-world experience in the inner workings of local governments earlier this month, thanks to West Virginia Auditor JB McCuskey.
McCuskey meet with students in Susan Lanham’s accounting analytics class.
“My students were tasked with obtaining and analyzing actual data from Auditor McCuskey’s transparency initiative www.WVcheckbook.gov,” Lanham explained. “They analyzed hundreds of thousands of rows of data looking for interesting patterns or anomalies that they thought their client, Auditor McCuskey, would be interested in.”
Lanham said each student used the public data available there to analyze real-time data from state and local governments to highlight trends, investigate variances and identify potential fraud as part of their course work and then gave a presentation to McCuskey on what they found.
“Having Auditor McCuskey and members of his staff in class to hear the presentations was enormously valuable to our students,” she said. “This was real world learning where the students got to experience their clients reaction first hand. Auditor McCuskey was fantastic. He asked questions and was excited about every presentation. In a single moment, all the hard work our students put in to their projects in the previous weeks was validated. I could see their confidence improve instantly. It was a valuable experience the students will carry with them going in to their professional careers.”
The West Virginia Auditor’s Office has many projects in which it partners with local colleges and universities.
“Not only do the students help with some of our accounting of small governments, we often learn from the students by observing how they tackle problems in new and exciting way — and they’ve even uncovered fraud that our office has then investigated,” McCuskey said.
He said the idea for the undergraduate data analytics project originated from the Small Government Monitoring program.
“It was a natural next step to our collaboration with higher education institutions,” he said. “We have attended three other presentations at Marshall for this project.”
This partnership has been beneficial not only to the students, but also to the Auditor’s Office and the taxpayers of West Virginia, according to McCuskey.
“For the data analytics component, students are working with real-world numbers and expenditures from our WVCheckbook.gov site to investigate variances and trends of taxpayer dollars,” he explained. “The student presentations were on a range of topics from ‘How much are school boards spending vs. student proficiency’ to ‘Rental car expenditures during COVID.’ Being able to investigate spending happening within their communities and their state, they can become more invested in their projects, and the presentations are valuable to the taxpayers.”
McCuskey said students in these classes have uncovered fraud that may have gone unnoticed, which has then been investigated and prosecuted.
“So, that is one service to the taxpayers,” he said. “Students also get a better understanding of how government works, or maybe how it could work better, in using a finite amount of taxpayer dollars to tackle a stagnant set of problems.”
McCuskey added that graduate-level students at West Virginia University also conduct Small Government Monitoring programs.
“This has been wildly successful,” he said. “The Auditor’s Office is tasked with auditing municipal governments, county governments, school boards and fire departments. There are 232 municipalities in West Virginia. The smallest governments can’t afford audits, and our resources are stretched thin. We have entered into a partnership to allow graduate students to conduct a review of small government spending and report back to our office. That saves the municipalities money, saves the Auditor’s Office time and gives the students invaluable experience at governmental auditing, which requires a unique skillset. With the governmental auditing experience, these students are then prepared to work for the state after graduation if they choose to do so. But again, another win, win for the students and the state of West Virginia.”
McCuskey said his office’s goal has always been to reduce the size and cost of government and providing relief to West Virginia taxpayers, while ensuring government programs are more effective.
“The only way this is possible is through innovation, creativity and hard work,” he said. “Our students plan an integral role in all three.”
The auditor’s office also offers the Auditing Scholars Program.
“Our goal is to retain students to work in West Virginia after they graduate,” McCuskey said. “We need accountants in the state, so through our Auditing Scholars Program, we offer jobs to accounting graduates and provide financial assistance with their CPA certification, full or partial reimbursement of tuition for master’s programs with a five-year employment commitment with the WVSAO, and continuing professional education. As somebody who has dedicated their life to improving West Virginia’s government, there is nothing that could make me prouder than watching these students accept this challenge and to commit such incredible effort to further this important objective.”