HUNTINGTON — Students from more counties in Kentucky and Ohio are now eligible for a lower tuition rate at Marshall University.

During its annual retreat at the Glade Springs Resort in Daniels, West Virginia, the Marshall University Board of Governors approved expanding the number of metro counties based on a 100-mile radius of Huntington to give students in those counties metro rates for tuition. The change will go into effect for the fall 2023 semester.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

