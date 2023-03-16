HUNTINGTON — Marshall University athletic director Christian Spears said he was "incredibly disappointed" in a New York Times report that indicated his son was at the scene of a deadly shooting involving members of the Alabama men's basketball program.
In an article published Wednesday, the Times said Kai Spears, a walk-on for the Crimson Tide, was a passenger in a car struck by bullets in crossfire in the early morning hours of Jan. 15 as people left bars along The Strip, a popular gathering spot for students near campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
"I am just incredibly disappointed in the irresponsible and demonstrably false reporting by the NY Times," Christian Spears said in prepared statement. "We are exploring all legal options at this time. I will have no further comment, instead deferring to the University of Alabama's statement on the matter."
Alabama athletic department spokeswoman Jessica Paré released a statement that said, “Based on the information we have, there were no current student-athletes present at the scene other than Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley.”
According to Associated Press reports, Miller's name surfaced last month in court testimony involving the capital murder case of former Alabama player Darius Miles. Miles, who is no longer enrolled at the school or on the basketball team, and another man are charged in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris on Jan. 15.
The AP later reported that when testifying in court, a police officer stated Miles texted Miller asking him to bring Miles’ gun in the early morning hours of the shooting. Neither Miller nor Bradley have been accused of any crime, and the university has described Miller as a cooperating witness, not a suspect.
Kai Spears had not previously been named in any reports but was identified by an individual who spoke to the New York Times on condition of anonymity.
Both Miller and Bradley have continued to play as the Crimson Tide enter the NCAA Tournament as the top overall seed Thursday afternoon. Spears has not seen the court during his freshman season.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
