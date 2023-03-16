The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220226 mu athletics 07.jpg
Buy Now

Christian Spears, Marshall Director of Athletics

 Sholten Singer

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University athletic director Christian Spears said he was "incredibly disappointed" in a New York Times report that indicated his son was at the scene of a deadly shooting involving members of the Alabama men's basketball program.

In an article published Wednesday, the Times said Kai Spears, a walk-on for the Crimson Tide, was a passenger in a car struck by bullets in crossfire in the early morning hours of Jan. 15 as people left bars along The Strip, a popular gathering spot for students near campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you