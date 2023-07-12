The U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
Above: The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center at the former ACF site in Huntington.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center, formerly the Robert C. Byrd Institute, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
Mayor Steve Williams speaks as the U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
Mayor Steve Williams speaks as the U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
Rural Development State Director for West Virginia USDA Ryan Thorn speaks as the U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
Rural Development State Director for West Virginia USDA Ryan Thorn speaks as the U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
Above: The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center at the former ACF site in Huntington.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center, formerly the Robert C. Byrd Institute, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
Mayor Steve Williams speaks as the U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
Mayor Steve Williams speaks as the U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
Rural Development State Director for West Virginia USDA Ryan Thorn speaks as the U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
Rural Development State Director for West Virginia USDA Ryan Thorn speaks as the U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a grant for redevelopment of the former ACF site to house the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Welding and Robotics Training Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the former ACF site in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — An iconic building that housed one of Huntington’s largest historical industries will soon get new life.
The building on 3rd Avenue, known colloquially as the sawtooth roof building, was built in 1949 to serve as ACF Industry’s machine shop for its Huntington location. It has been vacant for at least a decade, as ACF slowly dwindled its workforce from hundreds down to single digits since significant layoffs in 2001.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.