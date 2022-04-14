HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will present “Animal Actions, Human Reactions: Writing a Revolutionary Caribbean and Beyond” at 4 p.m. Friday, April 15, in Harris Hall 134. The free lecture will be presented by Charlton Yingling, an assistant professor of history at the University of Louisville.
Yingling specializes in Latin American, Caribbean and Atlantic history. His publications have examined race, revolutions, religiosity and animals’ influences upon human societies across America from the 16th through the 20th century.
Cicero Fain, Marshall’s visiting diversity scholar, says as an alum of Marshall, Yingling is a great representation of the university.
“Dr. Yingling makes Marshall proud,” Fain said. “He is an accomplished historian whose research is innovative and provocative.”
Yingling’s lecture stems from a co-authored article, “Slave Hounds and Abolition in the Americas,” which focuses on the role of canines in enforcing racial policies.
His first book, “Siblings of Soil: Dominicans and Haitians in the Age of Revolutions,” is built from research in over two dozen archives in Spain, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, the Vatican, the United Kingdom and other locations. The book is due out later this year from the University of Texas Press in Austin.
Yingling has a B.A. in history from Marshall in 2006, an M.A. in Latin American studies from Vanderbilt University in 2009 and a Ph.D. in history from the University of South Carolina in 2016.
The lecture is sponsored by Marshall’s College of Liberal Arts, Department of History and John Deaver Drinko Academy. The event is free and open to the public.
