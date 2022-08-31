HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Amicus Curiae Lecture Series on Constitutional Democracy will return Thursday with a lecture on conspiracy theories.
Joseph Uscinski will present “Getting Conspiracy Theories Right” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus. Uscinski is the co-author of “American Conspiracy Theories;” the editor of “Conspiracy Theories and the People Who Believe Them;” and the author of a textbook, “Conspiracy Theories: A Primer.”
A professor of political science at the University of Miami, Uscinski studies public opinion and mass media, focusing on conspiracy theories and related misinformation.
Patricia Proctor, director of the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy, said the lecture will outline how conspiracy theories are started and how they continue to grow and flourish within sections of political society.
“This issue of conspiracy theories is one of the most impactful issues prevalent in our democracy right now, and I look forward to the opportunity to learn more about it from Dr. Uscinski,” she said. “As we resume the lecture series after a two-year hiatus, I am glad we are doing so with a topic that should be a concern for all who value truth and reason in our national civic discourse.”
Uscinski first book, “The People’s News: Media, Politics and the Demands of Capitalism,” was published in 2014 by New York University Press. Uscinski also regularly publishes in popular media including The Atlantic and The Washington Post. He has been interviewed by national and international publications more than 1,000 times.
Proctor said she was excited to have Uscinski on campus.
“I first learned of him several years ago by reading interviews with him by prominent national publications that often turn to him to analyze the widespread dissemination and impact of conspiracy theories and why people believe them,” she said. “His work is based on scrupulous research and is quite illuminating.”
The lecture series, which is in its 10th year, is sponsored by Marshall’s Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council and will be aired at a later date on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s West Virginia Channel.
