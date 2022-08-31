The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20200821-mucl-covermaybe-01.jpg

Marshall University’s Huntington campus.

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Amicus Curiae Lecture Series on Constitutional Democracy will return Thursday with a lecture on conspiracy theories.

Joseph Uscinski will present “Getting Conspiracy Theories Right” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus. Uscinski is the co-author of “American Conspiracy Theories;” the editor of “Conspiracy Theories and the People Who Believe Them;” and the author of a textbook, “Conspiracy Theories: A Primer.”

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.