A Society of Yeager Scholars medallion is shown.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Eight students have been chosen as members of Marshall University’s 37th class of Yeager Scholars.

The students, who come from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, accepted full scholarships to attend Marshall, where program officials say they will experience a rigorous and supportive academic environment in the school’s Honors College, the opportunity to travel the world, and leadership and personal enrichment. The Yeager program includes a network of peers, alumni and mentors who guide the students during their time at Marshall.

