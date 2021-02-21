HUNTINGTON — More than 1,100 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in December 2020.
The name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), for area counties are listed below.
The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/news/graduates-for-july-december-2020/.
CABELL
BARBOURSVILLE: William Mason Arkle, Bachelor of Arts; Natalie Faith Armbruster, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Emma Lauren Blankenship, Bachelor of Arts; Isabella Maree Booth, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Paige Elaine Bowen, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Amy Sue Bradley, Master of Science in Nursing; Mason Martin Reed Browning, Bachelor of Business Administration; Cody Ryan Clay, Certificate Program; Amanda Gayle Clonch, Associate in Nursing; Lauren Elizabeth Dailey, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Anthony James Drumm, Bachelor of Business Administration; Riannon Belle Fowler, Bachelor of Arts; Lydia Makay Freeman, Bachelor of Social Work, Magna Cum Laude; Zackary L. Friedman, Bachelor of Arts; Sierrah Noel Gaddy, Master of Arts; Sarah Kathryn Garcia, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Ashton Elaine Harrison, Bachelor of Arts; Hannah Grace Herbert, Master of Social Work; Brooke Elese Howerton, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Kenneth Alexander Jackson, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Brandon Tyler Johnson, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Rachel Anne King, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Carol Michelle Kirby, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Zachary Ryan Koester, Master of Business Administration; Bethany Dawn Koontz, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Danielle Ashley Lobo, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Madison Grace Maynard, Bachelor of Science; Cheyenne Kay McCallister, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Charlie Thomas Monk, Master of Science; Sabrina Kay Ruth, Master of Arts; Kayla Seay, Associate in Nursing; Jamison Edward Simmons, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Chelsea R. Somerville, Master of Science in Nursing; Emiley Breana Squires, Associate in Nursing; Courtney Renee Staley, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Noah Andrew Taylor, Bachelor of Social Work; Emily Grace Tinnel, Master of Science; Ryan Trent Watts, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Katherine Elizabeth Webb, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Hunter William Whitley, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude.
CABELL: Gabriel Layne Porter, Bachelor of Science.
CULLODEN: Timothy Keith Ball, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Amber Johnson Brown, Education Specialist Degree; Stephanie Renae Carr, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Destiny Davis, Bachelor of Science; Brooklyn Chyanne Handley, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Paulina Nicole Harshbarger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lindsey Delta Reed, Doctor of Education; Sarah Christol Strickland, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Jared Zickafoose, Master of Science.
HUNTINGTON: Caitlynn Renee Adkins, Bachelor of Science; Jakob A. Adkins, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Jenna Brooke Adkins, Bachelor of Arts; Madison Brooke Adkins, Bachelor of Arts; Krystal Breanne Alexander, Associate in Nursing; Fahad Khalid Aljaber, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Abdulhadi M. Samer AlSayed Suliman, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Ashley D. Arthur, Bachelor of Arts; Chase Colton Arthur, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Emily Nicole Ashley, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Chase Patrick Ashworth, Bachelor of Arts; Abdullah Asiri, Master of Arts; Hafiz Ata Ul Mustafa, Master of Public Health; Alexis Renee Baker, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Jared Daniel Baker, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Alyssa Jean Balko, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Zachary Steven Ball, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Shuran Bao, Master of Science in Engineering; Brian Thomas Barr, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Sara Ann Lemley Barraclough, Certificate Program; Stephanie Nichole Bartram, Master of Arts; Chandler Neal Basham, Bachelor of Business Administration; Elizabeth A. Basham, Doctor of Pharmacy; Lindsay Rose Bates, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Zachary Thomas Beaver, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Peyton L. Behrens, Associate in Nursing; Adah B. Bellow, Master of Public Health; Alexus J. Bender, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Olivia Michell Bias, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kayla Nicole Binder, Associate in Nursing; Melissa Dawn Black, Master of Science; Caden J. Blake, Master of Arts in Teaching; Drew Alan Blakely, Master of Science; Nicholas M. Bolin, Certificate Program; Corey Boothe, Doctor of Psychology; Courtney A. Boyd, Bachelor of Arts; Ashley Nicole Bridgett, Bachelor of Science; Jennifer Brianna Brooks, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Sienna Taylor Brown, Bachelor of Science; Ericka Mylynn Budd, Bachelor of Arts; Lydia Jo Bunner, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Taylor Morgan Bush, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Kay-Leigh Mae Byrd, Bachelor of Arts; Kristen Avanelle Camp, Master of Arts; Alexia Canady, Bachelor of Business Administration; Cassidy Brooke Carr, Master of Science; Carley Renee Carter, Bachelor of Science; Danny Alfonso Carvache, Bachelor of Business Administration; Richard Allen Casto, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Joshua Alexander Chambers, Master of Business Administration; Sheng-Hao Chang, Master of Science; Jeremiah Clary, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jonathan Reed Cline, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Amanda Carol Congleton, Master of Arts; Chelsie Leigh Cooper, Master of Arts; Whitney Ellen Copley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Tyler Andrew Corbin, Master of Social Work; Michael Crawford, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Nathan Anthony Crescenzi, Master of Arts; Diane Marie Criswell, Certificate Program; Breanna Paige Daniels, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Kynan Levi Daugherty, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Curtis Davis, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Jonathan Hobbs Delph, Associate in Nursing, Associate High Honors; Brittany A. Denney-Saunders, Master of Business Administration; Zachariah Dingess, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Pedro Becker Dolabella, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Cierra Dawn Doss, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude; Cierra Dawn Doss, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Nathan Tyler Doss, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Courtney Douglas, Master of Arts; Brandon Lamar Drayton, Bachelor of Science; Jacqueline Shae Edwards, Bachelor of Arts; Carver T. Eller, Bachelor of Science; Cody Michael Elliott, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude; Cody Michael Elliott, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Takuya Endo, Bachelor of Arts; Jamie Elizabeth Ensey, Master of Arts; Amanda L. Erwin, Regents Bachelor of Arts; William Keith Finley, Master of Science; Julian Scott Fleshman, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Yeini Stephania Fonseca Tovar, Master of Social Work; Elizabeth Jean Foreman, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Alexis Michelle Forney, Associate in Nursing; Alex McCain Fortson, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Sarah Elizabeth Fox, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude; Holly Ann Foy, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Meredith Nichole Gallaher, Associate in Nursing; Carli Rose Gambino, Master of Science; Jiaxun Gao, Master of Science; Dominique Rena‘ Gibson, Master of Business Administration; Elise Michele Gooding, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Asia M. Gray, Master of Public Health; Corbett Stephen Grigsby, Master of Arts; Mica Lee Haffer, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Sarah Gabrielle Harmon, Master of Business Administration; Sydney Nicole Harry, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Toby Mae Hartwell, Bachelor of Arts; Emma Lynn Hensley, Master of Arts; Emily A. Hernandez, Bachelor of Science; Brock Martin Herrenkohl, Bachelor of Arts; Mary Elizabeth Hetzer, Bachelor of Business Administration; Abdullah I. Hijazi, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering; Myia Josephine Hill, Master of Public Health; Skylar Haley Hill, Master of Science; Shihao HU, Master of Science; Chengkang Huang, Bachelor of Business Administration; Zhuning Huang, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Hailey Beth Hunter, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude; Cynthia Ujunwa Ifejika, Master of Public Health; Sarah Anne Ingram, Bachelor of Arts; Manae Izuhara, Master of Science; Alysha Marie Jenkins, Bachelor of Science; Rachel Elaine Johnson, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Katy Elizabeth Jones, Master of Arts; Ryan A. Jones, Master of Business Administration; Tristan William Jones, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Rebecca Lynn Joyce, Bachelor of Science; Khaurat Ozavisa Kadiri, Master of Science; Marrion Oledama Kaiyoni, Master of Science; Aparna Kanakam, Master of Science; James Douglas Kaul, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Meghan Cathryne Keller, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Mary Cathryn Kerby, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Yazan Majed Khader, Bachelor of Business Administration; Muhammad Ali Khan, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Tyler Dean King, Bachelor of Arts; Joshua Tyler Kirkendoll, Bachelor of Science; Laykumar Sanjaykumar Lad, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Rainel Estandian Lansang, Bachelor of Science; Christina Elyse Lawrence, Doctor of Psychology; Whitney Ann Lawson, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jared Paul Lee, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Jessica Ann Leffingwell, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Yucheng Li, Master of Science; Charise Lynnae Lindsey, Master of Science; Chuncan Liu, Master of Science; Anna Marie Long, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Andrew Lee Loudermilk, Bachelor of Arts; Nathaniel Lee Lucas, Master of Arts; Spencer Lucas Lupashunski, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Joshua Lee Lykins, Master of Business Administration; Richard Cain Madden, Bachelor of Business Administration; Debanshu Majumdar, Master of Science; Hassan Mansour, Bachelor of Science; Cody Lee Marcum, Associate in Nursing; Dylan J. Marcum, Associate in Nursing; Landon C. Marcum, Associate in Nursing, Associate High Honors; Christopher Chase Masters, Bachelor of Science; Robert Lee May, Bachelor of Arts; Megan Nicole Maynard, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Megan M. McCarley, Master of Social Work; Elizabeth Ann McCulloch, Regents Bachelor of Arts; James Andrew McCune, Bachelor of Science; Riley Harbour McGinnis, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Shelby Renee McKeand, Master of Arts; John Cullen Mears, Master of Business Administration; Mason Dakota Midkiff, Master of Science; Olivia Catherine Milam, Certificate Program; Clinton Brok Mills, Regents Bachelor of Arts; John Thomas Minihan, Bachelor of Arts; Christina Arlene Mitchell, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Alexandra Jane Monday, Master of Business Administration; Lourd Jackson Mallari Morilla, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Garet Day Morrell, Bachelor of Business Administration; Monica R. Murdaugh, Bachelor of Business Administration; Amanda Nicole Murphy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude; Nicky Allen Flynn Nance, Bachelor of Science; Bethany Ann Nielson, Certificate Program; Bethany Ann Nielson, Master of Science; Meerim Omurbekova, Master of Science; Raj Anilkumar Patel, Master of Science in Engineering; Kshitij Pathak, Master of Science in Engineering; David D. Pauley, Bachelor of Science; Logan Kevin Payton, Master of Science; Semoine Charnika Pearson, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Gabriell Renee Pelfrey, Bachelor of Arts; Julianne Melissa Pense, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Kylie Ann Perdue, Master of Social Work; Christina Grace Nicole Perego, Associate in Nursing; Claire Jane Perkins, Master of Business Administration; Luke Cameron Perry, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Siddharth Niranjanbhai Prajapati, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Megan Leigh Preece, Associate in Applied Science; Chelsea Marie Ramey, Associate in Nursing; Mackenzie Elizabeth Reffitt, Master of Social Work; Ellie DeAnna Reger, Bachelor of Arts; Janell Dawn Reynolds, Bachelor of Arts; Kimberly Rhoton, Master of Public Health; Michaela Lauren Rice, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Celeste Richards, Associate in Nursing; Jonathan Regis Riner, Bachelor of Business Administration; Rusty Stuart Roberts, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Sa-Rai Ann Robinette, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Benjamin Russell Roeder, Master of Business Administration; William D. Rollyson, Doctor of Medicine; Hannah Elizabeth Roy, Master of Science; Mamie Laura Rymer, Bachelor of Science; Michael Edward Salmons, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Austin Thomas Salters, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Austin Lee Sanders, Bachelor of Arts; Jacob Everett Saunders, Bachelor of Business Administration; Holly Lina Schneider, Master of Arts; Zhen Shen, Bachelor of Business Administration; Yi Shi, Master of Science; Yi Shi, Master of Business Administration; Megan Jane Shoub, Master of Arts; Kasidhit Sikhaow, Master of Business Administration; Hitarthkumar Rajeshkumar Sikligar, Master of Science in Engineering; Vishal Singh, Master of Science in Engineering; Sydney Kaye Sipple, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Bailey Allison Smith, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; George Smith, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Michael Elijah Smith, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Tiffany Dawn Smith, Education Specialist Degree; Zachary Smith, Master of Science; Stephen Hyunchul Son, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kathleen Claire Steadman, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Andrew Michael Stephenson, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Andrew Michael Stephenson, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Kayley Nichole Stevens, Bachelor of Arts; Marcus Edward Stone, Master of Arts in Teaching; Cara Elizabeth Stump, Master of Science; Ashish Sunkari, Master of Science; Constantine Nicholas Svingos, Bachelor of Business Administration; Gregory Ryan Taylor, Bachelor of Science; Lamar Deon Taylor, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Philip Michael Taylor, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Philip Michael Taylor, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Jessica Rae Templeton, Master of Arts; Abigail Irene Thomas, Certificate Program; Heather Victoria Tolnay, Bachelor of Science; Brittany Nicole Tomblin, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Joseph M. Turner, Bachelor of Business Administration; Onyinyechi Silver Ukonu, Master of Science; Mikayla Nicole Vanhoose, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Jimil Devon Vineyard, Bachelor of Science; Abigail Rose Virag, Bachelor of Business Administration; Harley Derek Walden, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Jyun-Jen Wang, Master of Science in Engineering; Meizhen Wang, Master of Science; Minjie Wang, Master of Science; Qinlin Wang, Bachelor of Business Administration; Yimeng Wang, Master of Science; Zirui Wang, Bachelor of Business Administration; Amanda Jo Ward, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Wesley Steven Webb, Bachelor of Science; Catherine Anne Weber, Certificate Program; Gregory Dovel Weed, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Jarrod Lenard West, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Joshua Robert Williams, Master of Arts; Syerra Elisabeth Wilson, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Meredith Ann Withrow, Master of Arts; Molly Hanna Wolfe, Bachelor of Business Administration; Allison Renee Wooten, Master of Science; Whitney Leigh Wright, Master of Science; Samantha LeeAnn Wyatt, Master of Science; Christian Joseph Yablonsky, Bachelor of Business Administration; Qianhui Yang, Master of Science; Yuyi Yang, Bachelor of Business Administration; Michelle Yates, Bachelor of Social Work; Zhicheng Yu, Bachelor of Business Administration; Chaonan Zhang, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Tingdong Zhang, Bachelor of Business Administration; Xin Zhou, Bachelor of Business Administration; Tianyu Zhu, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kendra Marie Ziegler, Bachelor of Arts.
LESAGE: Ashley Arden Freeman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Bradley Marshall Gibbs, Associate in Nursing; Louden Ray Goodpaster, Bachelor of Arts; Rachel Zipporah Knight, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Brandielon Latrae McFann, Master of Arts; Emma Elaine Price, Associate in Nursing.
MILTON: Makala Nicole Adkins, Associate in Nursing; Brooke Nicole Bickford, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Devon Matthew Hayes, Master of Arts; Michelle L. Meese, Doctor of Psychology; Brenda Gayle Parsons, Certificate Program; Laura Ann Petty, Master of Science; Victoria Schlitt, Bachelor of Science; Margaret Clare Shaughnessy, Associate in Nursing; Alexis Raeann Smith, Associate in Nursing; Hayley Rebecca Smith, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Sarah Renee Swann, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.
ONA: Emily Dameron Barker, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Cindy Elizabeth Barnett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Mason Shane Bills, Bachelor of Business Administration; Victoria Taylor Blankenship, Bachelor of Arts; Hannah Cartwright, Bachelor of Arts; Erin Paige Dial, Master of Science; Rebekah Leigh-Anne Ferrell, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Walter Timothy Gilson, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Chautle L. Haught, Master of Social Work; Kathryn Elizabeth Kelley, Bachelor of Science; Sara McKenzie Logsdon, Master of Arts; Andrew Dalton Short, Bachelor of Arts; Kaitlin Annette Weaver, Master of Science; Olivia Kathleen Zarilla, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
SALT ROCK: Ean Hunter Bills, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Daniel Taylor Crow, Doctor of Medicine; Kimberly Gail Duttine, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jacob Eric Lingenfelter, Bachelor of Science; Alison Kate Spears, Master of Science.
WAYNE
CEREDO: Corrinne Hannah Herrick, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Bridgette Dawn Perry, Education Specialist Degree.
DUNLOW: Teresa Ann Meddings, Master of Science.
EAST LYNN: Kimberly Dawn McComas, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.
FORT GAY: Kerrie Marie Lahoda, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering; Jennings Ray Martin, Master of Science; Andrea L. Prince, Master of Arts in Teaching; Lucy Mahala Robinett, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Kirsten Brooke Thompson, Associate in Applied Science.
GENOA: Joshua Lee Holland, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude.
KENOVA: James Nathan Burgess, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kristina Renee’ Carter, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Taylor Breanne Chaffin, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Kelly Elizabeth Chapman, Master of Social Work; Kalee Maree Davis, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Abigail Grace Effingham, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Loren Nicole Hall, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Cassandra Lane Holbrook, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude; Courtenay Jeanette Johnson, Master of Arts; Karlee Rebecca Money, Master of Science; Autumn Rain Smithers, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Rocky Randall Smithers, Bachelor of Arts; Casey Alexandra Wellman, Bachelor of Arts.
LAVALETTE: Bethany Michelle Baker, Associate in Nursing, Associate High Honors; Canaan Reid Booton, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Hannah Nicole Dean, Master of Science; Jacob Lewis Hutchinson, Associate in Nursing; Kelsey Lauren Mathis, Associate in Nursing; Stephanie Lynn Sullivan, Master of Arts; Molly Lynn Watts, Bachelor of Science.
PRICHARD: Anna Victoria Craft, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Tyler Dakota Smith, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Alexandra Brooke Workman, Associate in Nursing.
WAYNE: Miriam Faith Stepp, Bachelor of Arts.
PUTNAM
BANCROFT: Alexesis Brianna Walker, Master of Social Work.
BUFFALO: Ali Elizabeth Burdette, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Jennifer Louise Leighton, Master of Arts.
ELEANOR: Monica DellaMea Harless, Doctor of Education; Bailey Rene Legg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Timothy Luke Mace, Bachelor of Arts; Katelyn Leigh Pullin, Master of Science.
FRAZIERS BOTTOM: Cassidy Dawn Duffer, Bachelor of Social Work, Summa Cum Laude; Kadin Reece Tooley, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Morgan Williams, Associate in Nursing.
HOMETOWN: Corey Lee McClanahan, Regents Bachelor of Arts.
HURRICANE: Bryce Alexander Akins, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Carllee Dale Bishop, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Samantha Rae Browning, Master of Business Administration; Nicholas Ray Canterbury, Bachelor of Science; Kristyn L. Conley, Master of Science; Sadie Nicole Cosco, Master of Arts in Teaching; Allyssa Morgan Covert, Master of Arts; Kelsey Lynn Dahle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Micah Christopher Doss, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Cassidy Forth, Master of Science; Lindsay Taylor Goff, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jacob Christopher Harmon, Bachelor of Business Administration; Chelsea Rose Hatfield, Bachelor of Science; Andrew Henry, Bachelor of Business Administration; Ashley Nicole Hoffman, Master of Social Work; Amanda Gillespie Holstein, Bachelor of Business Administration; James Jackson Kessler, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Hannah Marie Lacy, Associate in Nursing; Sean Brennan Leslie, Bachelor of Business Administration; Adam James Martin, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Courtney Lynn-Marie Massey, Master of Science; Kyle Ward Maxson, Master of Arts; Jeremy Edward McAfee, Bachelor of Science; Daniel Patrick Moriarty, Master of Sci Engineering; Carleigh Elizabeth Napier, Bachelor of Science; Leah Nicole Nicely, Bachelor of Arts; Ryan Christopher Saddler, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Andrew Harrison Sallada, Bachelor of Science; Zoeie Ann Seaman, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Stephanie Dawn Spaulding, Master of Arts; Emily Paige Stapleton, Bachelor of Arts; Dianna Nicole Summerfield, Certificate Program; Jacob Scott Vargas, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Paige Elizabeth Walroth, Associate in Nursing; Taylor Morgan Walroth, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; LaRon B. White, Master of Social Work; Meegan Elizabeth Wolfe, Master of Arts; Toni Nicole Zornes, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude.
LIBERTY: Summer Ann Burns, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude.
NITRO: Mandie Clay, Master of Arts; Lacie Jo Fogarty, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Lindsey Marie Nunley, Bachelor of Science; Brandon Preece, Master of Business Administration; Cristen Dawn Wyatt-Young, Master of Social Work; Michaela Shea Young, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors.
POCA: Katherine J. Reed, Master of Arts; Corie Blair Stewart, Regents Bachelor of Arts.
RED HOUSE: Benjamin Seth King, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude; Skye Savannah Kinser, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Hannah Beth Lucas, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering, Cum Laude.
SCOTT DEPOT: Marisa Albert, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Nicholas Jacob Ashley, Bachelor of Arts; Logan Ryan Beach, Master of Science; Evan Michael Haley, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Christian Thomas Hall, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Kelsea Michelle Danae Helmick, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Brett Austin Hill, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Madelaine Brooke Meade, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Michael S. Peaytt, Master of Arts; Danielle Nicole Poe, Master of Arts; Marina Nichole Saunders, Master of Science; Marlene Marie Smith, Certificate Program; Brandi Susan Stroup, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Carli Helen Withrow, Bachelor of Business Administration.
WINFIELD: Donald Eugene Crouch, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Jordan Lyndsey Hylton, Bachelor of Science; Katherine Lewis, Master of Arts; Ryan Earl Lockhart, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Elizabeth Kay Nolen, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Elizabeth Louise Null, Master of Arts; Mackenzie Lynn Pritt, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Peyton Michael Stevens, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Ann Marie Wilkinson, Doctor of Education; Noah Daniel Woodrum, Bachelor of Arts.
OHIO
CHESAPEAKE: Ryan A. Jarrell, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Mary Kelci Parker, Associate in Nursing.
IRONTON: Emily Jane Anderson, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Hannah Brooke Cline, Bachelor of Science; Curtis Michael Hunt, Bachelor of Science; Abby Rose Jewell, Master of Science; Madison Linette McDaniel, Master of Science; Sydney Allison Strait, Bachelor of Business Administration.
PROCTORVILLE: Samuel Martin Appleton, Master of Science; Jane Madison Carney, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Kylie Nicole Day, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Faith Nicole Hurula, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ahsan Rasool Jat, Master of Science in Engineering; Brandon Keeney, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Kali N. King, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Rebecca Ruth Stevenson, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude.
SOUTH POINT: Kristen Dawn Beller, Master of Social Work; Hannah Elizabeth Carey, Master of Science; Merrick James Harris, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Heather M. Kruel, Master of Science; Savanah Faith Matney, Bachelor of Arts; Robert Burton Napier, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Hannah Elaine Williams, Master of Science.
WILLOW WOOD: James Tyler Rowe, Master of Arts.
KENTUCKY
ASHLAND: Mason Makenzie Dempsey, Bachelor of Science; Ryan Dixon, Bachelor of Science; Christian Villers, Bachelor of Business Administration.
CATLETTSBURG: Adam Tyler Clark, Master of Business Administration; Jacob Riad Abul-Khoudoud, Bachelor of Science.