HUNTINGTON — Don Capener of Utah Valley University will assume the deanship of the Marshall University Lewis College of Business, effective July 3.

Capener has served in university administration for 20 years, including as vice president at Monmouth College in Illinois, dean at both Jacksonville and Utah Valley universities and as associate provost and graduate director at Utah Valley University.

