HUNTINGTON — Don Capener of Utah Valley University will assume the deanship of the Marshall University Lewis College of Business, effective July 3.
Capener has served in university administration for 20 years, including as vice president at Monmouth College in Illinois, dean at both Jacksonville and Utah Valley universities and as associate provost and graduate director at Utah Valley University.
After serving for seven years as the dean of business at Jacksonville University in Florida, where he started the doctoral program in business and master’s in business analytics, Capener accepted an assignment as associate provost and graduate director of business at Utah Valley University.
He now leads all Utah Valley University professional education and is the lead administrator at the Heber and Lehi campuses for the school. He also started the tech management and health care M.B.A. programs at Utah Valley University.
At Monmouth College, Capener was the chief marketing officer and the architect of the new general education program and international business major.
Capener is an active volunteer leader for the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, having led peer-review teams in China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan and nine U.S.-based business schools. He led Utah Valley University’s Woodbury School of Business through AACSB re-accreditation in June 2022.
Capener earned his Ph.D. in international business, an M.B.A. in marketing and a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics.
In industry, Capener worked at international companies such as Leo Burnett. He also founded several companies, including his own San Diego-based marketing agency and Above the Rim Hoopwear and as a C-suite level executive with Necentives and Chang Industrial.
