HUNTINGTON — With a step over the threshold at the Marshall University Visual Arts Center, visitors will soon be able to see all of the School of Art & Design’s art exhibits on display at a centralized location.

The move will become official Nov. 16 at the grand opening of the Birke Art Gallery’s new location as it takes over front-facing space of the downtown building. The Birke will join the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll and student galleries, also located on the first floor of the Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave. in Huntington.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

