HUNTINGTON — With a step over the threshold at the Marshall University Visual Arts Center, visitors will soon be able to see all of the School of Art & Design’s art exhibits on display at a centralized location.
The move will become official Nov. 16 at the grand opening of the Birke Art Gallery’s new location as it takes over front-facing space of the downtown building. The Birke will join the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll and student galleries, also located on the first floor of the Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave. in Huntington.
Once nestled between the music and media schools behind the brick walls of Smith Hall, the gallery’s new location will give passersby a glimpse of the vibrant art alive inside the building, said Jamie Platt, School of Art & Design gallery director.
Marshall officials say the more visible display will increase traffic at the galleries and help viewers explore their artistic side.
Out with the old, in with the new
The Birke opened in 1977 as the Marshall University Art Gallery but was renamed for Helen Birke, of Huntington, two years later for her dedication to and support of the arts in West Virginia.
The gallery hosts six exhibitions each year featuring work by students, faculty and professional artists, including an annual juried student exhibition now in its 37th year.
The new gallery space was once home to the Brad D. Smith Business Incubator. However, the space became available after the incubator merged earlier this year with the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (iCenter) in the Lewis College of Business and the Brad D. Smith Center for Business Innovation.
Platt said after learning of the move, School of Art & Design stakeholders met to discuss what the best use of the space would be.
“We floated a few different ideas, and then someone came up with the idea that maybe we could move the Birke,” she said.
The idea felt right for everyone involved, Platt said. The art school made a proposal for the space to be used to bring its galleries together, to which university leadership agreed.
Platt said there is something a little bit sad about not having the gallery on campus, but she believes the art school will still have a presence on campus, as the school works to encourage students to explore their artistic side.
School of Art & Design Interim Director Mark Zanter said the current space for the Birke will be offered to other units, which can make proposals for how the space should be used.
Room with a view
With less than a month to go before opening, construction of the gallery is well underway, a pleasant sight to those who have been at the art school over the past decade.
Zanter said the move to the front-facing gallery is exciting. Stakeholders in the art school always thought the unification and use of the front space was the natural conclusion after moving into the Visual Arts Center in 2014, but it hadn’t happened.
He said in a way, they are indebted to university President Brad D. Smith for making the move with the incubator.
“I think having the three galleries here is really going to help the mission of the School of Art & Design,” he said.
The new space has high ceilings, with natural light filling two distinct areas joined by a walkway. The gallery’s wide and tall windows overlooking 3rd Avenue allow natural light to fill the room.
“When people come into the Birke Art Gallery, they’re going to see cohesive exhibitions that are divided into two separate sections,” Platt said. “That’s really going to allow us to really be creative in the way we curate the space.”
The move makes Platt’s job easier, as she currently has to split her time between campus and the Visual Arts Center. With a gallery complex, she will be better available to anyone who pops into the building and wants to know more about the displays.
“Now I’ll be able to be available to the visitors in a way that I never was before, because I’ll be here, in the place where it all happens,” she said. “Even more than that, we have potential to have art on view every day.”
Grand opening
The gallery’s move will become official during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Visual Arts Center from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 16. Platt said there will be a presentation and award ceremony for students whose work will be on exhibit. Refreshments and music will also be available.
“It’s going to be a great opportunity for people to meet the people who basically are at the school, who make things work and just get a full sense for who we are as a school,” she said.
Zanter said the Nov. 16 event will feature student-only art from senior capstone projects, which will be reviewed by a foundation. A solo student show will also take place in the student gallery, just steps away.
The exhibition is called “Foundations Review Selected Student Works.” The Carroll Gallery will also feature a senior capstone exhibition by Haylee Reggi.
Having a student exhibition as the first at the new gallery space pays homage to the initial intentions of the Birke gallery, which is to feature students, Zanter said.
Platt said when visitors step into the student gallery, they aren’t just seeing art but also what is going on in the state of students’ minds.
“Effectively over time, if you’re returning again, you get to see the way that changes through time,” she said.
Just a step away
The public is always encouraged to visit the galleries. If the door is unlocked, the galleries are open, Platt said.
“If you’ve been before and you’ve seen an exhibition, you can come in and be guaranteed that it will not be the same,” she said. “The reason to come here is there’s always something different to see.”
Platt said the new complex will allow the school to sync schedules so there will always be something to view. It might take a few months for that schedule to sync, as exhibits are planned about a year in advance.
Zanter said having the gallery on display for passersby will bring in more foot traffic to the school, all at no cost to the viewers.
“I think that’s kind of our niche, providing access to contemporary art in a space that’s free to the public,” he said. “You don’t need a membership. You don’t need a car. Just come in and see us.”