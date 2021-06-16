HUNTINGTON — Children and teens who aspire to be like their favorite Marshall University student-athletes some day, or who just enjoy watching them play, are getting up close and personal with those who wear the kelly green at youth sports camps this week.
Marshall men’s basketball is hosting a youth camp during which campers have the opportunity to work alongside current and former Thundering Herd players and coaches. Marshall Soccer Summer Day Camps are being offered this week as well at locations in Charleston and Huntington, and day-long skills camps with Marshall softball are also taking place in Huntington for youth players of all grades.
There will be more opportunities this summer for Herd fans to join in on the fun. For basketball players, Little Herd Camp for boys and girls ages 5-12 will run 9 a.m. to noon July 6-8 on campus.
Marshall Soccer Summer Day Camps return in both Charleston and Huntington July 26-30 for ages 5-18. Volleyball camps also get underway next month.
More information is on herdzone.com under the links for each sport.