HUNTINGTON — Chad Pennington will no longer be the namesake of Marshall University’s athletics hall of fame, at the former quarterback’s request.
Marshall University’s Board of Governors voted to rename the Chad Pennington Athletic Hall of Fame to the Marshall University Athletic Hall of Fame on Thursday, after Pennington addressed the board asking them to do so.
The Chad Pennington Athletic Hall of Fame was dedicated in November 2014. Previous Herald-Dispatch reports said Pennington was hands-on to make sure the hall was first-class and a fitting tribute to Marshall’s best athletes.
However, when former Athletic Director Mike Hamrick told Pennington about the university’s plans to name the hall in his honor, Pennington had said he did not want it. Plans moved forward, nonetheless.
Pennington, who is a retired NFL quarterback and currently serving as head football coach at Sayre School in Lexington, Kentucky, said eight years later he made the request to put a better focus on everyone who has been inducted since the hall was founded in 1984.
“While putting my name on the Hall of Fame was a well-intended gesture from the university, I feel like, eight years later, with a new era in Marshall Athletics and the football program, this is the right time to put the attention where it really belongs,” he said.
Pennington said the university has overcome a lot of adversity, and removing his name is a way to bring Marshall together by putting the “We” in “We Are Marshall.”
“It’s a galvanizing moment to step back and recognize that every student-athlete, coach and administrator in the Hall of Fame had incredible achievements and made important contributions to Marshall, and we should celebrate them as a group,” he said.
Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears said those who are fortunate enough to be able to donate to the university should be respected regarding displays.
“Chad and I discussed his meaningful gift, the impact it has had, and his decision was to make it all about Marshall,” Spears said. “It speaks volumes about Chad and the impact Marshall has had on his life.”
The Hall of Fame is located at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
