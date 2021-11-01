HUNTINGTON -- The Marshall University Thundering Herd’s move to the Sun Belt Athletic Conference is official.
Marshall athletics will join the Sun Belt Conference July 1, 2023, or sooner, if the opportunity arises.
“If for any reason the transition could occur earlier we could make an earlier transition from Conference USA to the Sun Belt,” Marshall president Jerome Gilbert said. “We’ve had a number of very good discussions with (Sun Belt) Commissioner Keith Gill and he and the institutions in the Sun Belt are very anxious for Marshall to join them.”
The decision was made Monday morning during an emergency meeting of the university’s Board of Governors. The board met virtually to make the vote official after the athletics program announced the move Friday via a video posted on social media.
Chairman of the Athletic Committee for the Board of Governors Chris Miller asked what the costs of leaving would be, to which Marshall President Jerome Gilbert said the school would be forfeiting any distributions of revenue for its remainder of time in Conference USA, about $3 million. The entry fee to the Sun Belt was waived, but Marshall will have to pay $80,000 in annual dues after that.
The decision to exit Conference USA and join the Sun Belt followed a fast-paced week at the university. Rumors of a potential move whirled last week, but Interim Athletics Director Jeff O’Malley said last Thursday during a regularly scheduled BOG meeting the rumors were “untrue” and not final, noting a meeting was scheduled to discuss the meeting the next day, Friday.
Just an hour later the BOG elected Brad Smith to take over the presidential role starting in 2022.
O’Malley, Smith, Gilbert and others met the next day to listen to four proposals for the future of the university’s athletic program, which landed the Herd in the Sun Belt.
Those proposals included joining the Sun Belt Conference, staying in Conference USA, going back to the Mid-American Conference or having its sports teams go independent.
A press conference officially making the announcement is scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on campus. Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill is expected to join university officials in making the announcement. The event can be livestreamed here.
Marshall has been a member of Conference USA for 16 years, and its exit leaves the conference with just five schools -- FIU, Louisiana Tech, Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee and UTEP.
Marshall is the third team to leave Conference USA for the Sun Belt Conference within the week, joining Southern Miss and Old Dominion. Conference USA has now lost nine teams in October, including Florida Atlantic, UTSA, North Texas, UAB, Rice and Charlotte, who all left for the American Athletic Conference.
The Sun Belt Conference will now be the home of 14 football-playing schools, which are expected to separate into two divisions. Marshall is expected to join Old Dominion, James Madison, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and Georgia Southern in the East Division. Troy, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Arkansas State and Texas State are expected to be in the West Division.
Sun Belt Conference members UT-Arlington and Arkansas-Little Rock do not sponsor football.