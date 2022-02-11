HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Athletics said Friday it will leave Conference USA sooner than anticipated.
In a statement released by the athletics department, the university said it had communicated to Conference USA it will cease participation in the conference effective June 30, 2022.
The Marshall Board of Governors approved a move to a Sun Belt Conference in October 2021 after appointing its new president, Brad D. Smith, who along with others heard four proposals for the future of Marshall athletics before landing on the Sun Belt.
The board approved the move to be made in July 2023, but sooner if needed.
Friday's statement said Marshall had first advised C-USA in December that it did not desire to participate in the conference after the end of the current academic year.
“Since then, the University continued to communicate its intentions to Conference USA and has offered to find an amicable resolution to this matter,” the statement said. “The conference refuses to discuss a resolution with the university. Our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fan base and the remaining members of Conference USA are deserving of clarity in this matter, thus the need for today’s message.”
The statement said Marshall is grateful for a 17-year membership in Conference USA, but now it’s time to turn to the future.
Last week, James Madison University announced it would be making the move to the Sun Belt Conference this summer, according to the Associated Press.
The Sun Belt’s other members in the upcoming academic year will be Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy.
Southern Mississippi also is slated to join the league no later than July 2023.
Two current non-football members, Texas-Arlington and Arkansas-Little Rock, plan the leave the league at the end of June, according to the Associated Press.
The news comes on the day Marshall University was set to have its final interview of four finalists for its vacant athletic director position. The finalists include Marshall interim athletic director Jeff O’Malley, Pitt deputy athletic director and chief of staff Christian Spears, Syracuse deputy athletics director and chief marketing officer Andrew Goodrich and Washington State’s Chris Park, who is the deputy director of athletics over external relations.
Smith said Thursday he expects to announce the hiring of Marshall's next athletic director in the coming weeks.