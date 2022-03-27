HUNTINGTON — As leaders in the Tri-State work to find solutions to turn abandoned properties into something that will contribute to the local economy, Marshall University’s aviation program has found a unique idea.
Marshall University’s Division of Aviation program consists of a commercial pilot bachelor’s degree at West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston. Next fall it will also provide an associate’s Aviation Maintenance Program locally through a partnership with Mountwest Community and Technical College.
The Aviation Maintenance Program — which will prepare students to work in maintaining and upgrading airplanes — is housed at Huntington Tri-State Airport at the site of an old Cold War-era armory at the back of the airport. A nearby hangar is also being renovated for the program.
Carl Mummert, head of the division of aviation at Marshall, said the program provides students with a degree that will result in a well-paying and satisfying job. In West Virginia, the starting salary for an aviation mechanic is about $54,000 a year, well above the medium income.
Boeing’s Technician Outlook projects 763,000 new civil aviation pilots, 739,000 new maintenance technicians and 903,000 new cabin crew members will be needed from 2020-39 to keep up with demand and fill an understaffed field. With more pilots comes more planes in the sky and a growing need for maintenance.
“Despite a large number of aircraft in storage, technicians continue to play a vital role in ensuring the aircraft remain airworthy. Improper or incomplete maintenance could lead to corrosion, damaged wires and other issues that lead to more extensive and expensive repairs. The need for continued maintenance of the parked fleet has mitigated the impact on technician employment worldwide,” the report said.
An Aviation Technician Education Council (ATEC) report said the average age of mechanics in the field is 30 to 50 years old, and over 20% of the technicians are over 64 years old. But the 2019-20 ATEC Pipeline Report says just 2% of the workforce are new mechanics. With more than a third of workers in the industry expected to be eligible for retirement soon, the field will be looking to fill the void.
Mummert said one of the goals of the program was to support economic development and revitalization of the area. It is already predicted Marshall’s flight school in Charleston will have a $19 million boost on the local economy related to building the new facilities and creation of 118 new jobs.
The 18-month maintenance program is expected to attract more than just students, Mummert said. The university expects the program to also attract industry to the region, as West Virginia will now have a larger supply of trained and licensed mechanics ready to be hired.
“We already had one aviation maintenance company who’s opened a facility at the Tri-State Airport in response to us planning this program,” he said. “We expect as we wrap up to see more interest in that.”
Mummert said while West Virginia has always had a presence in aviation, its airports have a lower volume of customers compared to larger cities, but that is a good thing for training.
“It actually gives us an opportunity because they can be a less expensive location for airlines to perform maintenance or to locate a maintenance company, compared to a busier airport where the (costs) might be larger,” he said.
He said Tri-State Airport has room to grow should those companies come.
The Huntington Tri-State Airport program is mainly housed at an armory, which has sat unused for years, and Mummert said they have found a way to repurpose and modernize some facilities that have been dormant.
“It’s a boost for the airport, because it gives them a positive use for the space that otherwise was underutilized,” he said. “Even apart from at the airport, there are other facilities in the region that could be used for engine maintenance or for other maintenance tasks.”