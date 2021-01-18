Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — After a much needed break, some Marshall University students are returning to campus while most turn back to their computers.

Spring semester begins Tuesday. Residence halls opened Sunday, mainly housing freshman and student-athletes.

The semester will largely look like the fall. Upperclassmen are partaking in mainly virtual classes, with the exception of some labs and graduate courses.

All students will be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive on campus. Then, beginning the second week, a random sampling of 10% of the on-campus population will be tested. Daily walk-up testing will also remain available.

The university is switching from the nasal swab test to the saliva-based test for the spring semester.

