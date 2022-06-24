HUNTINGTON — More than two years after a groundbreaking ceremony for Marshall University's baseball stadium was held, the institution’s Board of Governors approved a revised plan for the facility.
However, the new project statement OK'd Friday scrapped most of the original plan, which was put on hold in 2020 due to economic issues caused by COVID-19.
The approval means Huntington residents will finally see dirt moving, but not at the original site planned in the 2400 block of 5th Avenue. Instead, the board approved purchasing three parcels of land in the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue, placing the stadium behind the softball team’s Dot Hicks Field.
The university held a groundbreaking ceremony in October 2019 after the board approved the purchase of the former Flint Group Pigments property in the 2400 block of 5th Avenue from the Huntington Municipal Development Authority.
Any movement in the project was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic, inflation and other issues.
Initial 2019 project bids came back higher than what the athletic department was comfortable with — about $28 million to the original estimate between $18 million and $20 million. The completion date was originally set for March 2021.
Marshall President Brad D. Smith said earlier this year the university has been following three principles during the process: looking at costs, time to play ball and what is best for the community.
Smith had pledged there would not be a groundbreaking, just “bulldozers moving” once the project was approved.
Original plans released called for a 3,000-seat stadium that could be expanded to 3,500 seats for postseason play that would feature three levels, artificial turf, two full-size batting cages, three locker rooms, a team lounge, an indoor and outdoor club with box suites, and an open and transparent concourse. It was designed by AECOM, an infrastructure firm that designed the Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex and the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Facility.
Smith said Marshall officials plan to keep as many aspects of the original baseball field design as possible.
The City of Huntington has committed $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds to a new baseball stadium, but the funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024. Mayor Steve Williams has said he is dedicated to having a stadium by the time he leaves office on that date.
The $8 million promised by the city can be used for areas including but not limited to “utility relocation, environmental testing, abatement, stormwater mitigation, environ plume, foundation impact and soil removal.”
Check back later for more on this developing story.