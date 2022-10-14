The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Third Avenue was transformed into a basketball court Thursday as Marshall University’s basketball teams showcased their talent during an outdoor event in downtown Huntington.

The Hoops in Huntington event featured Marshall’s men’s and women’s basketball teams competing on 3rd Avenue between the Marshall University Visual Arts Center and Pullman Square. The event included a skills challenge, 3-on-3 game and scrimmage on the outdoor court, as well as interactive games, prizes, inflatables, vendors and poster signings.

