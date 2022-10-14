Nine-year-old Zander Huff poses with Coach Dan D’Antoni during Hoops in Huntington, an outdoor event featuring Marshall University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, along 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington.
Eleven-year-old Nathan Ilderton, of Logan, W.Va., collects autographs from players during Hoops in Huntington, an outdoor event featuring Marshall University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, along 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Third Avenue was transformed into a basketball court Thursday as Marshall University’s basketball teams showcased their talent during an outdoor event in downtown Huntington.
The Hoops in Huntington event featured Marshall’s men’s and women’s basketball teams competing on 3rd Avenue between the Marshall University Visual Arts Center and Pullman Square. The event included a skills challenge, 3-on-3 game and scrimmage on the outdoor court, as well as interactive games, prizes, inflatables, vendors and poster signings.
Similar events kicking off the NCAA basketball season happened across the country Thursday, a date set by the NCAA to mark the transition from offseason to the preseason.
The Thundering Herd men’s season opener is set for Oct. 28 in an exhibition game against the University of Charleston. Its first regular season game is Nov. 7 at Queens, in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the men’s team will return home Nov. 14 to face Tennessee Tech.
The Herd women open the season with a visit to Purdue on Nov. 10 and will welcome West Virginia Wesleyan to the Cam Henderson Center for its home opener five days later on Nov. 15.
