HUNTINGTON — Marshall University students and faculty might not notice the days when physical plant employees are cutting the grass next fall, as it’s going to be much quieter.
With battery-powered mowers and lawn equipment, the end of loud gas-powered motors is in sight.
Paul Carico, associate director of the physical plant, mentioned that noise reduction is a major benefit in moving to battery-powered equipment. All of the new tools, even the new riding lawn mower, are so quiet they don’t require the operator to use ear protection.
“In addition to the sustainability impacts and elimination of carbon emissions and exposure to fuel and exhaust fumes, a significant contributing factor for deciding to transition to battery-powered equipment is the reduction of noise on campus,” Carico said.
Former university president Jerome Gilbert asked the physical plant to begin exploring moving their equipment from gas and diesel power to battery-powered last year. The three-month test included four pieces of equipment including push mowers, leaf blowers, and string and hedge trimmers. The test was so well received that the physical plant plans to move to exclusively using battery-powered equipment in the coming years.
“Batteries have come so far,” Carico said.
Not only do they save money not using gasoline, but they also don’t require maintenance. Carico says they expect an annual savings of $2,500 from maintenance and gas costs for each of the three mowers they use to cut campus grass. The cost of the equipment, around $53,000, is expected to be paid back by the savings in five to seven years. Carico said these mowers also cut better and won’t blow grass trimmings onto sidewalks like the old gas-powered mowers.
One charge for the large riding lawn mower will last between six and seven hours, and a hedge trimmer will last between four and five. All of the smaller pieces of equipment use the same battery, which is expected to still retain 90% of its charge after seven years of use.
Carico says they plan to upgrade all the equipment in use when they secure additional funding.
