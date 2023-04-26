HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors on Wednesday approved 13 resolutions, including Marshall’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget, which includes a reduction of metro fee undergraduate tuition and an increase in in-state and out-of-state tuition.
The budget includes $1,087,500 for demolition of Holderby Hall and $507,500 to demolish Laidley Hall.
Next year’s operating budget includes a three-year financial plan to address Marshall’s $27.7 million operating deficit in the coming year.
“This journey that we have laid out allows us to do that, and it begins by course-correcting a current $27.7 million operating deficit that we have today, but it returns us to a positive margin by Fiscal Year ’27. In other words, we’re getting the ball out of the sand trap and up into the cup and saving the par,” Marshall President Brad D. Smith.
“We have some heavy lifting ahead of us,” Smith said. “Higher education is navigating disruptive change, and we are not immune. But we have invested the time to architect a game plan. It’s our collective game plan with fingerprints of the entire campus community all over it.
“It is not a turnaround, it is a transformation. One that we believe, when we execute with excellence, will position Marshall to become the exemplar in higher education. And in doing that we will provide a strategic roadmap to future prosperity for our students, for our employees, for our community and for our beloved institution. Marshall For All, Marshall Forever.”
Smith said Marshall’s three-year financial plan includes growing revenue, making strategic investments and eliminating waste.
As part of that, metro students will see their tuition and fees decrease by 11.5% next year, while in-state and out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students will pay 2.5% more. The board also voted to align the online tuition and fee rate with the in-state resident tuition and fee rate “with access granted to various student services not previously accessible.”
The board also approved a $1,350 base pay increase for every employee.
Following an executive session, the board also approved resolutions to rename the Robert C. Byrd Institute as the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center, to name certain areas in the Brad D. Smith Center of Business and Innovation and Corbly Hall and to authorize Smith to sign a letter of intent regarding integration of Mountain Health Network facilities and Marshall Health.
The board also approved resolutions concerning approval of the FY 2023-24 athletics budget, approval of Marshall athletics personnel contracts, approval of the 2022-23 academic program review recommendations and several updated policies.
Two action items were tabled prior to the board meeting. One item concerned the approval of updated policy GA-7-Intercollegiate Athletics, which “is being amended to permit Intercollegiate Athletics to apply tuition waivers at the in-state resident rate for all scholarship student-athletes and those affiliated with Intercollegiate Athletics.” The second concerned an update on the purchase of the new scoreboard/video board for Marshall’s football stadium.
The board approved the 2022-23 academic program review recommendations that include discontinuing two programs: the economics-BA undergraduate degree program and geospatial information science-advanced graduate certificate program after they have been completed by all currently enrolled students.
The board also approved the addition of a bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences that would create the opportunity for “an accelerated 3+4 program which leads to the Doctor of Pharmacy degree,” according to meeting agenda.
The board is next scheduled to meet next on June 21.
