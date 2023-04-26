The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors on Wednesday approved 13 resolutions, including Marshall’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget, which includes a reduction of metro fee undergraduate tuition and an increase in in-state and out-of-state tuition.

The budget includes $1,087,500 for demolition of Holderby Hall and $507,500 to demolish Laidley Hall.

