Marshall University’s Board of Governors will meet in a special session at 9 a.m. Thursday, a meeting called by President Brad D. Smith for the contract approval of the 29th head coach in Herd baseball history.
HUNTINGTON — Greg Beals has been hired as the 29th head coach of the Thundering Herd baseball team, following approval from the Board of Governors Thursday morning.
“We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Coach Beals to Marshall University,” President Brad D. Smith said. “He brings a wealth of experience and a stellar skill set to our university’s baseball program. Marshall is committed to building our baseball program, from the bricks and mortar of our new stadium to a dedicated, championship coach who is uniquely qualified and committed to moving our program forward."
After reports linking Beals to the Marshall head coaching vacancy surfaced earlier this week, the Board of Governors called a special meeting for Thursday, seeking approval for Smith to sign off on the contract, as is required by policy.
Before approving and signing contracts, contract revisions or contract extensions for Athletic Department personnel with buyout clauses or compensation greater than $200,000, the university president is required to get express consent from the Board of Governor's Athletics Committee for the terms and conditions of the contract.
The board went into executive session to discuss the contract and approved it by unanimous vote when members came out and put it to a vote. The final details of the contract, including wages and term length, were not made available.
Beals comes to Marshall with 20 seasons under his belt as a head coach with stops at Ball State, Ohio State where he spent 12 seasons, and the University of Akron where he was hired last summer but never coached in a game. His all-time record as a head coach is 589-490-1, with several divisional and conference championships to his credit.
Before coming to Huntington, Beals was hired as head coach at the University of Akron this past July after spending 12 seasons at the helm of the Ohio State University Buckeyes.
He was fired from Ohio State after 12 years, one year before his contract expired, after finishing 12th in the Big Ten Conference with a 21-30 overall record. Before that, Beals led Ohio State to Big Ten tournament championships in 2016 and 2019 and advances to the NCAA regionals in 2016, 2018 and 2019 but didn't get out of the first round in any appearance.
“For us, it came down to specific traits that we know Coach Beals possesses: courage, competence, confidence and competitiveness,” Spears said. "At the end of the day, a winning experience can connect people forever, but you must put in the work necessary to reap such rewards. Coach Beals is the right leader with the right formula to accomplish all these goals, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him today.”
An introductory press conference for Beals will be held at 4 p.m. Friday.
Tim Donnelly, a former Marshall assistant coach who spent 10 seasons in Huntington, was named as Akron's interim head coach in the wake of Beals' exit. It's Donnelly's first head coaching opportunity after joining the Zips program as an assistant last season.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
