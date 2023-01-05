The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall University’s Board of Governors will meet in a special session at 9 a.m. Thursday, a meeting called by President Brad D. Smith for the contract approval of the 29th head coach in Herd baseball history.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Greg Beals has been hired as the 29th head coach of the Thundering Herd baseball team, following approval from the Board of Governors Thursday morning.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Coach Beals to Marshall University,” President Brad D. Smith said. “He brings a wealth of experience and a stellar skill set to our university’s baseball program. Marshall is committed to building our baseball program, from the bricks and mortar of our new stadium to a dedicated, championship coach who is uniquely qualified and committed to moving our program forward."

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

