HUNTINGTON — In the near future, nearly a third of Marshall University’s state funding will be contingent on the university’s success.
The Marshall University Board of Governors convened Tuesday for a five-minute-long special meeting to approve the performance-based funding formula created by state lawmakers this year.
The formula for state appropriations applies to all state colleges and universities and will affect 30% of the institutions’ budgets. The formula includes 10 categories in which points are awarded to schools for degrees awarded, expenditures and awards won, and other areas.
Points are also given for graduating students considered high-risk or with degrees that could positively impact the state’s economy.
The 10 categories are uniquely weighted for each institution, giving heavy weight to the categories considered the school’s strengths, Marshall President Brad D. Smith said.
“We have been collaborating ... for some time to try to not only agree upon what would be the best performance-based outcomes funding formula for the state, but also how each of the universities can make that tailor to their specific role that we play in the state,” he said.
After a work session last week among university officials, the weights were slightly modified from initial numbers released with the board’s agenda.
The slight adjustments were made to better tailor to Marshall’s expected increase of out-of-state students, as the board recently approved offering in-state tuition rates to students in 59 counties around the Huntington metro area. Non-residents and residents will be weighted equally with the change, Smith said.
“The headline here is this is a mission-based weighting we think optimizes for what the state is seeking and what Marshall University is prepared to deliver,” he said. “We feel very good about the outcomes.”
Under the approved weights, bachelor’s degrees awarded account for 35% of formula weight, while associate degrees awarded account for 20%. Another 10% depends on expenditures on research and development, while 8% in each of two other categories considers the number of students who have accumulated 90 credit hours toward their degrees and awards given per 100 full-time-equivalent faculty.
Smaller percentages consider students who have accumulated at least 60 and 30 credit hours — 7% each — the number of master’s degrees and doctoral degrees or certificates awarded — 1% each — and the amount of students who are “learning and working” — 3%.
The higher the score, the more money a school could receive, and vice versa, but funding cannot decrease more than 5% each year. The funding formula also adjusts the remaining 70% of appropriations by an inflation factor for that year.
After its passage, board chair Patrick Farrell said it was an exciting time for higher education in West Virginia.
“I think the funding formula was a positive step forward for us all,” he said. “So I appreciate the time and effort that you all put in to optimize it for us.”
The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission gave its own official approval in June, which it said followed three years of collaboration among the commission, colleges and university and the state Legislature.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
