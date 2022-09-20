The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

An aerial view over Marshall University’s campus is seen on July 9, 2020.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — In the near future, nearly a third of Marshall University’s state funding will be contingent on the university’s success.

The Marshall University Board of Governors convened Tuesday for a five-minute-long special meeting to approve the performance-based funding formula created by state lawmakers this year.

