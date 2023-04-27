HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Board of Governors voted to rename the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) as the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center on Wednesday.
Following an executive session at its meeting on Wednesday afternoon, the board approved a resolution concerning the name change. The newly dubbed Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center, previously RCBI, is in the process of updating its signage and logos, said interim director Derek Scarbro.
“The name change helps clarify the institute’s mission and long-term affiliation with Marshall,” Scarbro said.
“Marshall is leaning into its role in economic and workforce development and RCBI has and will continue to play a growing part in that mission as the Advanced Manufacturing Center,” he said. “Currently we support an average of 300 companies per year and have provided workforce training to more than 26,000 people over our 33-year history.”
Originally named for the late U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., whose efforts helped to secure funding from both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Department of Defense during the early- to mid-1990s, RCBI was born in 1990 when Marshall University’s Economic Development Authority was awarded a $30,000 federal grant to plan and implement a ‘Factory of the Future’ project, according to HD Media archives.
It began in the basement of Marshall’s Old Main, but moved the following year to its current location of 1050 4th Ave. in downtown Huntington.
Scarbro said all RCBI locations, including those in South Charleston, West Virginia and Bridgeport, West Virginia, are included in the name change.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.