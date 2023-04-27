The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

hnt1-79dgur33bsg1ljz1sef_original.jpg
Exterior of the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) is seen on Feb. 19, 2020, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Board of Governors voted to rename the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) as the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center on Wednesday.

Following an executive session at its meeting on Wednesday afternoon, the board approved a resolution concerning the name change. The newly dubbed Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center, previously RCBI, is in the process of updating its signage and logos, said interim director Derek Scarbro.

