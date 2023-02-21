HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors on Wednesday will hear updates and consider solicitations for proposals related to several building and renovation projects, as well hear updates concerning the Fiscal Year 2023 budget and insights from the second quarter that ended in December 2022.
Athletics projects to be discussed at the Board of Governors meeting, which will occur at 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the MU Memorial Student Center’s Shawkey Dining Room, will include renovations to the Gullickson Gym, the Joan C. Edwards Stadium and a practice facility, according to the agenda for the meeting.
A baseball/softball complex projected to be completed in 2024 and cost $7 million will also be discussed.
Additional athletics projects to be discussed will include sand volleyball courts projected to cost $3 million and be completed in 2024, an indoor tennis center projected to cost $500,000 and be completed in 2025 and an outdoor track projected to cost $5 million and be completed in 2026, according to the agenda.
Five of the athletics projects to be discussed at the meeting are projected to be completed in 2023 and cost a combined $7.6 million.
Additional projects to be discussed include a horizontal mine shaft that has already been partially completed and is estimated to cost approximately $1.2 million and proposal for solicitations related to the roof of the Henderson Center, a single elevator replacement in Smith Hall and a passenger elevator replacement in Prichard Hall, according to the agenda for the meeting.
The FY23 budget will also be discussed with updates to be given on projections for that budget and other findings concerning the second quarter that ended in December 2022, including how its finances compare to those of previous years, according to the meeting’s agenda and an included Financial/Budget Report by Matt Tidd, Marshall University’s chief financial officer.
Projections given within the agenda show that more is expected to be spent on both supplies and services and labor than was originally approved in the FY23 budget, though other areas are expected to be as originally approved.
The meeting’s agenda also reveals some differences between projected revenue and what was originally approved for the FY23 budget, with student tuition and fees expected to be less than originally approved and grants and contracts, auxiliaries, Pell grants, and other operating revenues expected to exceed what was originally approved. State appropriations are expected to be as approved for the FY23 budget.
Prior to the full Board of Governors meeting, its committees will also meet. The Athletics Committee will meet at 11 a.m. in the Shawkey Dining Room. The Academic and Student Affairs Committee and the Finance, Audit and Facilities Planning Committee will both meet at 11:45 a.m. with the former meeting in the Student Resource Center and the latter meeting in the Shawkey Dining Room. The Board of Governors meeting will also be livestreamed at www.marshall.edu/livestream.
