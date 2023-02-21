The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors on Wednesday will hear updates and consider solicitations for proposals related to several building and renovation projects, as well hear updates concerning the Fiscal Year 2023 budget and insights from the second quarter that ended in December 2022.

Athletics projects to be discussed at the Board of Governors meeting, which will occur at 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the MU Memorial Student Center’s Shawkey Dining Room, will include renovations to the Gullickson Gym, the Joan C. Edwards Stadium and a practice facility, according to the agenda for the meeting.

