HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors on Wednesday approved a resolution to name the Gullickson Hall gymnasium and court after a family from Logan, West Virginia.
Following an executive session period during its 1 p.m. meeting Feb. 22 in the Memorial Student Center’s Shawkey Dining Room, the Board of Governors voted in favor of the resolution that recommended they “approve the naming of the Gullickson Hall Gymnasium as ‘The Scaggs Family Practice Facility’ and the Court as the ‘Neal and Jo Ann Scaggs Court’ in honor of the charitable commitment made by the Scaggs family from Logan, West Virginia.”
The board also heard updates from Matt Tidd, Marshall’s chief financial officer, concerning the fiscal year 2023 budget and the insights gained from the second quarter that ended in December 2022.
Figures given and displayed during the meeting showed differences between projected revenue for FY23 and what was originally approved for the FY23 budget, with student tuition and fees expected to be less than originally approved and other areas, including grants and contracts expected to exceed what was originally approved.
During his presentation, Tidd discussed the decline in enrollment Marshall has seen, an issue that university President Brad D. Smith also discussed later in the meeting and described as a 12-year trend and challenge.
“Our fall enrollment finished down almost 3% despite metro growing, despite online growing and despite our student retention, those who come to school are actually staying in class — all going up in the right direction,” Smith said.
Smith said though “we still have heavy lifting ahead in enrollment” that “it is on our radar. We have it resourced. We’re going to turn it around.”
The next board of governors meeting is set for April 26.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.