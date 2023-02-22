The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BLOX Marshall University.jpg
File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors on Wednesday approved a resolution to name the Gullickson Hall gymnasium and court after a family from Logan, West Virginia.

Following an executive session period during its 1 p.m. meeting Feb. 22 in the Memorial Student Center’s Shawkey Dining Room, the Board of Governors voted in favor of the resolution that recommended they “approve the naming of the Gullickson Hall Gymnasium as ‘The Scaggs Family Practice Facility’ and the Court as the ‘Neal and Jo Ann Scaggs Court’ in honor of the charitable commitment made by the Scaggs family from Logan, West Virginia.”

