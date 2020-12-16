HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors on Thursday will discuss the pandemic’s impact on the university’s budget, while also looking toward the future.
The board will discuss plans to build a new College of Business building along 4th Avenue in Huntington and the naming of the under-construction hangar at the new School of Aviation at Yeager Airport in Charleston. But first, it will need to approve spending for the second half of fiscal year 2021.
The university is adding more than $900,000 to the budget in tuition and fees. University President Jerome Gilbert said Tuesday he purposely underestimated the number of students who would enroll for the year. He said there is the chance some students will not return for the spring semester, but he said he is hopeful most will.
Student fees were totally waived in the fall, but the university plans to reduce fees from $40 to $25 per credit hour for the spring. This will restore $850,000 to the budget, according to a report from Chief Financial Officer Mark Robinson included in the board’s agenda.
The board will also approve second-half spending for the Athletic Department, reflecting the additional funding from the student fees.
Robinson’s report also shows the cost-saving measures implemented by the university didn’t quite hit the mark by a little more than $1.6 million.
The university has applied to various state agencies to be reimbursed for $1.8 million in pandemic-related expenses and $4.2 million in lost revenue due to the pandemic. Year to date, the university is down $2.4 million in tuition/fees. Scholarships are up and the university anticipates they will go up in the spring.
Gilbert said his top goal is to reinstate his employees’ full salary as soon as possible, preferably before the end of the fiscal year.
Marshall, like most institutions of higher learning in the state, saw a drastic drop in its financial composite score, which provides a look at an entity’s financial health. All West Virginia universities and colleges have a score of less than one, with some in the negative. However, Marshall remains one of the best institutions for “cash on hand,” just behind Fairmont State University.
In other business, the board will vote on the naming of the under-construction hangar at the new School of Aviation at Yeager Airport. It has been proposed the hangar be named Maier Aviation Center after the Maier Foundation. The foundation awarded the university a $1.5 million grant to be used for the flight school.
The board will also vote on an updated Capitol Project Plan for the new College of Business building. Along with the construction of a multiple-story, approximately 85,000-square-foot building to serve as academic and administrative space for the College of Business and general education requirement courses, the project includes “mix-use” space for possible things like retail, restaurant or a hotel.
The plan was originally approved by the board in 2019 but had to be updated to reflect pandemic delays. The new plan projects students in the building by January 2024.
Fairmont Properties has been hired for planning the project.
The board will meet virtually Thursday, Dec. 17. The athletic committee will meet at 9 a.m., followed by the finance and academic affairs committees meeting at 10:30 a.m. The full board will meet at 1 p.m. All meetings will be livestreamed at www.marshall.edu/it/livestream.