HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Board of Governors will discuss updates to the student code of conduct, its project wishlist and more during its meeting Thursday.
During the meeting, the board will discuss its annual capital project budget request, a list of projects the university wants to undertake to improve its buildings and campus.
Many of the projects include roof and chiller replacements. Flashier projects for the academic side include renovations of Corbly Hall —totaling more than $14 million in three phases — and a project to enhance classroom technology for $3 million to give classrooms full multimedia capabilities of hosting distance education courses and more.
At the top of the athletics department wishlist is the baseball field. It is estimated to cost $30 million. The clock is ticking for the December 2024 deadline given to the university to receive $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the City of Huntington for the project. Also at the top of the wishlist is a nearly $9 million project to renovate the restrooms at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
But first, the university must spend $8 million on athletic video board enhancements to come into compliance with Sun Belt Conference requirements in regard to video production. The manufacturer will no longer produce or repair technology that supports the board at the football stadium, and the Sun Belt requires video boards at soccer and softball stadiums, according to the report.
In other business, the board will look at making changes to its students code of conduct, which states students are responsible for conducting themselves in a lawful manner and in compliance with the guidelines of the code.
After a review of the code, policies and procedures, it was recommended the board update its policy on discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment, sexual and domestic misconduct, stalking and retaliation.
The changes allow a Title IX coordinator to sign a formal complaint without being considered a party to the grievance procedures. It also adds oral or anal sodomy and sexual assault with an object to the definition of sexual assault.
The policy also expands the definition of rape to include instances when the victim is unable to give consent because of age or mental or physical incapacity. It changes the definition of rape from involving penetration to “carnal knowledge,” an act of an individual having sexual bodily connection, however slight, with another.
It also added a section for disability complaint procedures and designated the director of disability services to coordinate compliance with the Rehabilitation and Americans with Disabilities Act.
The board will also look to update the students rights and responsibilities policy, clarifying its ban on weapons, such as firearms, with a line that says West Virginia law allows firearms to be locked or locked in a vehicle if it is out of view on campus.
It also would require employees of Marshall to report alleged violations of the policy involving direct threats of physical harm, physical injury, hazing, drugs or alcohol, weapons or discrimination.
The policy update would also ban the non-consensual disclosure of private intimate images in any form if the person depicted in the image understood the image would be private.
The policy also adds a section requiring students to protect and preserve the education environment of virtual classrooms the same as they would be for in-person classes.
Finally, the updated policy would allow the rescinding of admission of a potential student if they violate the standards.
If the board approves the resolutions, a comment period will open through July 26. If substantive comments are received, a final policy will be presented to the board for approval at a later time. If no substantive comments are received, they take effect Aug. 1.
With the board’s approval of another policy update, students will also be allowed to withdraw from a course without the consent of their professor. The proposal suggests students meet with academic advisors to discuss the implications a course withdrawal will have. It would also move the withdrawal deadline to five instructional days before the last class of any semester or term to better help students in classes that occur after 4 p.m.
Among its other business, the board could approve changes to the bachelor of arts in sports management program, moving it from the College of Health Professionals to the Lewis College of Business. It will also consider the creation of a master’s degree program in natural resources and the environment.
The full board will meet at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the Shawkey Room at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.