HUNTINGTON — The president of Marshall University has set a spring 2023 goal to implement needed changes to the school’s Title IX procedures.
During a meeting of the Marshall University Board of Governors on campus Wednesday, President Brad D. Smith said his listening tour on campus in the spring, combined with the national publication of a news article and campus demonstrations by students have made it clear the university’s historical approaches to Title IX need to be improved.
“I’m sorry to say that some of our students have not felt safe on our campus,” he said. “After meeting with dozens of students, many shared that they've felt their voices have been unheard. This is unacceptable in a university that not only wants to be student-centered but vows to be student first.”
Smith said since 2018 the university has worked to update Board of Governors policies on discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment, sexual and domestic misconduct, stalking and beyond.
It also implemented new administrative procedures to better address and adjudicate the issues.
Smith said while foundational work has been done, it is not sufficient. Smith said he has directed the administrative staff to explore the best practices for Title IX college websites with the goal of making changes immediately to make the process of reporting an allegation simple and easy to understand.
The university is currently searching for a new Title IX coordinator to lead the department.
A task force of students, faculty and staff has also been made to review Title IX policies and find ways of informing, educating and protecting students on campus, some ideas which have already been handed up to Smith.
Smith set a goal of March 1, 2023, to have implemented the findings.
While Smith showed concern about the Title IX program, attorneys representing the university in a federal Title IX lawsuit filed by a student last month filed a motion this week stating Smith’s statements only reflect the future and does not place blame on the university for past handling of such cases.
Eric Salyers, an attorney for Marshall University, filed a motion Tuesday to remove part of a complaint filed in federal court against the university by “Jane Roe” regarding a Sept. 3 event in which she said she was sexually assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.
An investigation into the ex-boyfriend was never opened, as Marshall said it was an off-campus incident, but Roe was placed on institutional probation for underage drinking the night of the same event, the complaint filed by attorney Ryan Donovan said.
Salyers’ motion said the initial complaint contained “immaterial, impertinent and scandalous allegations.” The attorney argued previous statements made by Smith regarding the improvement of Title IX were about “subsequent remedial measures," which are not admissible to prove negligence or guilt on the part of the university in the Jane Roe case.
The attorneys also said Smith’s comments were misrepresented in the complaint, which places the university in an unfavorable light compared to the intent of Smith’s statement.
“The portrayal that President Smith admitted failure of Marshall University in handling Title IX claims is inaccurate. President Smith never stated Marshall University had failures, but rather stated that they would continue to update the policies to strengthen them, even though no review of the policies had any significant issues with the policies in place,” Salyers wrote.
The Board of Governors also passed measures to purchase new scoreboards at several athletic facilities, as well as updating policies to allow the "possession or sale" of alcohol on "properly licensed premises" on a case-by-case basis.
The board also approved Wednesday purchasing a building that houses the university-backed PROACT program, which has provided wraparound services for about 4,500 clients with substance use disorder — about 20% of the local population — since it opened in 2018. It also houses the CORE program, which has helped about 400 people in recovery find employment and educate businesses about the disease.
PROACT operates through a coalition led by Marshall University’s School of Medicine, Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center. The program provides comprehensive assessments, education interventions and addiction treatment solutions in a service hub.
Initially built as a CVS Pharmacy and owned by WB Equities III LLC, the building had sat vacant for years until the program opened. Cabell Huntington Hospital spent about $1.3 million in remodeling and financing via a 10-year loan with a 5% interest rate.
Since opening, Marshall has paid about $360,000 in rent as part of a contract with the option to eventually purchase the building, university general counsel Toney Stroud said.
The decision to buy or vacate came this month, with Marshall’s board voting Wednesday to follow through. Had the university not agreed to purchase the property, it would lose the rent payments.
The board agreed to purchase the building for an amount to not exceed $950,000, as well as taking over the construction loan, which has a balance over $983,000, Stroud said.
The purchase will provide stability for the program, which will be able to continue operations as it has for nearly five years.
The board also approved the addition of a master of science degree in natural resources and the environment, as well as lowering requirements to enter the master of arts in pharmaceutical services program.
The board approved changing the policy on rulemaking, which will allow the location of public notices to be changed through an administration procedure, rather than requiring board approval.