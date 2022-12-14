The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221119 titleix 09.jpg
Marshall University students hold a protest to voice concerns over the handling of Title IX related issues at the university on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The president of Marshall University has set a spring 2023 goal to implement needed changes to the school’s Title IX procedures.

During a meeting of the Marshall University Board of Governors on campus Wednesday, President Brad D. Smith said his listening tour on campus in the spring, combined with the national publication of a news article and campus demonstrations by students have made it clear the university’s historical approaches to Title IX need to be improved.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

