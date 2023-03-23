HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University event BodyShots will return on Friday, including various types of performances and featuring several members of the Marshall community.
Attendees can expect comedy, dance, drag, poetry and more during “BodyShots XV: Holler!” at 7 p.m. Friday in the Francis Booth Experimental Theater of Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
“BodyShots XV: Holler!” will feature Taine Duncan, a visiting humanities spring speaker and former Yeager Scholar of Marshall’s Honors College; Cicero M. Fain III, assistant provost for inclusive excellence and diversity, equity and inclusion fellow at Marshall; and Walter Squire, associate professor and director of Film Studies at Marshall.
The event will be followed by a reception. It is free and open to the public.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.